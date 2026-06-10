STIRLING – In memory of my darling husband Angus (Angie), passed away June 14, 2025, age 73.
Losing a husband as special as you
Has left my heart aching, it’s broken in two
No words can describe all the grief and the pain
I’d give all I have just to see you again.
Love always
- Linda.
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