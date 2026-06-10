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STIRLING

Oban TimesAnnouncementsJun 10, 2026by West Coast Today

STIRLING – In memory of my darling husband Angus (Angie), passed away June 14, 2025, age 73.

Losing a husband as special as you

Has left my heart aching, it’s broken in two

No words can describe all the grief and the pain

I’d give all I have just to see you again.

Love always

- Linda.

AnnouncementsIn MemoryLochaber TimesOban Times
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