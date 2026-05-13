TEGNER - Ian Nicol of Kilninver. Peacefully at home on May 10, 2026, aged 92. Devoted to and adored by Meriel for sixty five years. Cherished father to Kirstin and Luke, Granpa to Cecilia, Hector, Lara and Rory, and proud great-grandfather of Cora. Thanksgiving service at 2.30pm on June 5 at St James Norland Church, London W11 4RB.
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