THOMAS - Peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2026, aged 86 years, Rhoda Mary (née Gillespie) beloved wife of Alan Thomas, loving mum of Matthew and Colin, cherished nana of Eve, Stella, Lilla, Tavish and Struan, and much-loved cousin and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness, creativity, sense of humour, strong faith and her lifelong love of crafts and family. She leaves behind countless happy memories and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace. Funeral will take place at St. Columba’s Cathedral, Oban on Tuesday, August 11 at 12.00 noon. In honour of her love of colourful outfits and gardening, you are invited to wear something colourful and bring a flower from your garden to place on the coffin as a final farewell. Cremation will be private.
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