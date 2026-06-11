WARBURTON - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of June Warburton of Gowanlea, Sannox. She is to be interred with her late husband Chris in Sannox Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16 at 12.00. Relatives and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery for a graveside farewell and then to have a dram on June at the Corrie Hotel.
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