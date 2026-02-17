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Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Community and Business Engagement launch event

Sponsored by VisitScotland

Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again this July.

 

In July 2026, the globally renowned Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will return, bringing international crews, global media attention, and significant economic opportunity to the west coast of Scotland.

 

Now, business and community leaders are being invited to play their part:

The View, George Street, Oban
Thursday 26th February
2.30pm - 4.30pm

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A Launch Event Designed for Collaboration

 

The Business & Community Launch Event, sponsored by VisitScotland is more than an information session - it’s a call to action.

 

With welcome refreshments provided, the event will bring together leaders from across Argyll and the Isles to explore how collaboration can maximise the impact of this extraordinary global event.

 

You’ll hear directly from key partners and members of the Steering Committee about:

  • Why Oban is working with the Clipper Race again
  • The proven economic and visitor benefits major events deliver
  • How a coordinated “whole town response” creates opportunity and lasting legacy

 

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The Bigger Picture: Destination Strategy in Action

 

The Clipper Race isn’t a standalone moment - it aligns directly with the long-term vision for the region.

 

Attendees will gain insight into the Argyll & Isles Destination Strategy, including:

  • How major events strengthen the year-round visitor economy
  • How the Clipper stopover fits within the wider Argyll & Isles tourism offering
  • The impact across accommodation, retail, hospitality, marine services and community groups

The Clipper Race coming to Oban is more than a few days of activity. It’s about positioning Oban - and the wider region - as a confident, collaborative, world-class destination.

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A Global Platform for Brand Scotland

 

The 2026 race will showcase Scotland to an international audience through race coverage, crew engagement, digital storytelling and international media, the event creates a platform to amplify:

  • Brand Scotland
  • Argyll & Isles as a premium coastal destination
  • Local businesses and producers

Sponsorship opportunities will also be outlined for organisations looking to elevate their profile alongside a truly global sporting event.

 

The Power of a Whole-Town Welcome

 

One of the most exciting aspects of the Clipper Race stopover is the “Activation Window” - a vibrant Festival of the Sea that will animate the town and waterfront.

 

Opportunities include:

  • Hosting international crew members
  • Programming events, experiences and cultural showcases
  • Participating with the help of the Business Engagement Toolkit
  • Creating special offers and themed promotions

When the whole town leans in, the impact multiplies - economically, socially and reputationally.

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Be Part of the Conversation

 

This launch event is your opportunity to:

  • Ask questions
  • Share ideas
  • Explore partnerships
  • Connect directly with Steering Group members
  • Shape how Oban shows up on the world stage

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race represents ambition, endurance and global connection. With the right collaboration, its return to Oban can leave a legacy that benefits businesses, communities and the wider destination for years to come.

 

If you lead a business, organisation or community group in or around Oban, this is your invitation.

The View, George Street Oban
Thursday 26th February
2.30pm - 4.30pm

 

Oban is ready to welcome the world – be a part of the legacy!

 

Get in touch!

 

For Sponsorship Opportunities: phillprentice@bid4oban.co.uk 

 

For hosting crew or providing goods: cathy@wildaboutargyll.co.uk

 

Visit: oban.org.uk/clipper-race-26

Sponsored by VisitScotland
AITCArgyll & ButeArgyllshire AdvertiserBusiness & Community Launch EventBusiness & Community Launch EventBusiness and Communitycampbeltown courierClipper RaceClipper Round the World Yacht RaceFestival of the SeaLeisureLocal LifeObanoban timesvisitscotlandwhat's onwild about argyll

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