Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Community and Business Engagement launch event

Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again this July.
In July 2026, the globally renowned Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will return, bringing international crews, global media attention, and significant economic opportunity to the west coast of Scotland.
Now, business and community leaders are being invited to play their part:
The View, George Street, Oban
Thursday 26th February
2.30pm - 4.30pm
A Launch Event Designed for Collaboration
The Business & Community Launch Event, sponsored by VisitScotland is more than an information session - it’s a call to action.
With welcome refreshments provided, the event will bring together leaders from across Argyll and the Isles to explore how collaboration can maximise the impact of this extraordinary global event.
You’ll hear directly from key partners and members of the Steering Committee about:
The Bigger Picture: Destination Strategy in Action
The Clipper Race isn’t a standalone moment - it aligns directly with the long-term vision for the region.
Attendees will gain insight into the Argyll & Isles Destination Strategy, including:
The Clipper Race coming to Oban is more than a few days of activity. It’s about positioning Oban - and the wider region - as a confident, collaborative, world-class destination.
A Global Platform for Brand Scotland
The 2026 race will showcase Scotland to an international audience through race coverage, crew engagement, digital storytelling and international media, the event creates a platform to amplify:
Sponsorship opportunities will also be outlined for organisations looking to elevate their profile alongside a truly global sporting event.
The Power of a Whole-Town Welcome
One of the most exciting aspects of the Clipper Race stopover is the “Activation Window” - a vibrant Festival of the Sea that will animate the town and waterfront.
Opportunities include:
When the whole town leans in, the impact multiplies - economically, socially and reputationally.
Be Part of the Conversation
This launch event is your opportunity to:
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race represents ambition, endurance and global connection. With the right collaboration, its return to Oban can leave a legacy that benefits businesses, communities and the wider destination for years to come.
If you lead a business, organisation or community group in or around Oban, this is your invitation.
The View, George Street Oban
Thursday 26th February
2.30pm - 4.30pm
Oban is ready to welcome the world – be a part of the legacy!
Get in touch!
For Sponsorship Opportunities: phillprentice@bid4oban.co.uk
For hosting crew or providing goods: cathy@wildaboutargyll.co.uk
Visit: oban.org.uk/clipper-race-26
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