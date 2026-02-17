Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Community and Business Engagement launch event

Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again this July.

In July 2026, the globally renowned Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will return, bringing international crews, global media attention, and significant economic opportunity to the west coast of Scotland.

Now, business and community leaders are being invited to play their part:



The View, George Street, Oban

Thursday 26th February

2.30pm - 4.30pm