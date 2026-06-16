Coastal clean up planned by Oban hotel for Clipper arrivals
The Oban Bay Hotel is calling all Obanites to come together for a coastal clean up in preparation for the Clipper Race arrivals next month.
The esplanade hotel wants its namesake Oban Bay looking in top snuff for when the round the world yacht race and its global followers flood into town on July 10.
Therefore it is putting out a rallying call for volunteers to help it in a beach clean.
The four-star hotel, which is part of the Crerar Hotels Collection, is calling on locals, families and businesses to offer their time and support its eco efforts on July 5.
In addition to the beach clean, the initiative will also serve as a fundraising drive for the RNLI.
To thank the community for their dedication, and celebrate the arrival of the yacht race, Oban Bay Hotel will be turning up the heat with two events.
The hotel will host a welcome BBQ on July 10 as the Clipper Race participants and spectators arrive, followed by a farewell BBQ on the July 19 to send everyone off in a true Scottish hospitality style.
Locals and visitors are welcome to attend each of the events to enjoy the front-row atmosphere, great food, and celebrate Oban’s vibrant coastal community together.
Marc Gardner, General Manager at Oban Bay Hotel, said: “Our community beach clean-up is a fantastic opportunity for us and the locals to protect the surrounding environment, while raising vital funds for the volunteers at RNLI who keep our waters safe. We are asking anyone who is available 5th July to join us in cleaning up our shores from 11:30am."
To support the cause, a dedicated JustGiving page has been created.