ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Local sailor Jason O’Neill prepares for the challenge of a lifetime with Clipper Round the World Race Yacht Race


Oban Times has been catching up with local sailor Jason O’Neill as he trains for one of the world’s toughest endurance events, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Jason, 55, is a Non Destructive Test Engineer who lives in Tighnabruaich. A widower and father of two, Jason has always felt connected to the sea. “I grew up in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, where my mum ran a small sail repair business. I’ve always lived by the sea and, having travelled lots throughout my career, I found I’d get homesick after just a few days inland,” he says.

NR ZZ clipperedit3 06 25 wk35 Jason O Neill

 

Despite that lifelong connection to the water, Jason had never left harbour under sail until he joined Clipper training. “I’m a life-long non-swimmer, so it really was a leap into the unknown,” he laughs. “I started swimming lessons the week after passing the Sea Survival Course. My tutor Sophie Merrick at Riverside Pool in Dunoon has been amazing — learning to swim has been really good fun.”

Jason’s decision to take part has deep personal roots. He first saw a Clipper Race yacht at the Scottish Boat Show in 2014 but family commitments and his wife Phillippa’s illness with MS put the plan on hold. Phillippa passed away five years ago, but not before encouraging Jason to live out his dreams. “She always insisted I should go and live my life as much as possible. So here I am, doing my best,” he says.

NR ZZ clipperedit5 08 25 wk35 team qingdao
Qingodao race start
NR ZZ clipperedit5 09 25 wk35 crew allocation
Team Qingdao crew allocation

 


Jason will take part in Legs 4 and 5 of the race, joining his boat — Team Qingdao — in Fremantle, Australia in December. “Race Start at the end of August will be a huge event,” Jason explains. “I’ll be there to wave my crew mates off and then join them in Fremantle. After sailing around Australia and south of Tasmania, we’ll head north and my journey will finish in Qingdao, China. Sailing into our sponsor’s home port will be a unique event — and maybe a little sad, as I’ll have to leave my crew behind at that point and head back home.”

Training, he says, has been tough but exhilarating. “It’s physical, sometimes uncomfortable, often cold and damp — and you’ll get wet every single day. More than anything it’s fun, really challenging and incredibly rewarding. There’s opportunity for personal growth in every task on the boat.”

NR ZZ clipperedit03 10 25 wk35 on board
NR ZZ clipperedit9 09 25 wk35 crew allocation

 

Jason has also been buoyed by the camaraderie of his crew mates and support from home. “The camaraderie is astounding. Everyone has each other’s back. And at home, I can’t go anywhere without being asked how the training is going,” he smiles. The Isle of Bute Seasports Club helped him gain crewing experience for the Round the Island Race, sailing with the legendary Ian Nicolson aboard St. Bridget. “He’s quite possibly the most youthful 96-year-old on the planet,” Jason says, “and a superb role model for any aspiring sailor.”

Representing a small village like Tighnabruaich on a global stage is a point of pride. “I feel quite privileged to live here,  it’s a wonderful community and a great wee place. I love putting us on the map.”

NR ZZ clipperedit3 05 25 wk35 CV11 Jason did level 1 training on
CV11 is the boat Jason did his level 1 training on in Oban


Jason’s Clipper journey is also tied to causes close to his heart. Team Qingdao is raising money for UNICEF, while Jason himself hopes to raise funds for the MS Society, inspired both by Phillippa’s memory and his daughter Becca’s recent diagnosis.

 

As for advice to others thinking of taking on something big: “I’ve pondered doing this race for more than 10 years, and I really wish I’d been able to do it sooner. Don’t hesitate. The sooner you get on with achieving your dreams, the longer you’ll get to enjoy them.”

 

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is one of the planet’s toughest endurance challenges, with non-professional sailors racing in eight legs around the globe. Jason O’Neill’s journey begins this December in Fremantle, Australia, and he’ll be keeping friends, family and supporters updated as he goes.


Keep up to date with everything Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26 at www.clipperroundtheworld.com


Adventure sailing non-professionaladvertiseArgyllshire AdvertiserArran Bannerbusinesscampbeltown courierClipper 2025-26 RaceClipper RaceClipper Round the World Race 2025–26Clipper Round the World Yacht RacecommercialcommunityentertainmentFeatureHealth & WellbeingJason O’Neill Clipper RaceLeisurelifestyleLocal LifeLochaber TimesMS Society fundraisingNewsoban timesOban Times sailing storiesoutdoorsSailing training ScotlandScottish sailors international raceTeam Qingdao yachtTighnabruaichTighnabruaich sailortransportVehicles and Boatswhat's on

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Call for artists

Call for artists

May 26, 2026
Catventures of Sparky and George

Catventures of Sparky and George

May 26, 2026
Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

May 26, 2026
Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

May 26, 2026

Nadine Ross

Career Opportunities with UHI Argyll as New Administrator Posts Open

Career Opportunities with UHI Argyll as New Administrator Posts OpenSPONSORED ARTICLE

May 15, 2026
Waverley surprises Oban with early arrival

Waverley surprises Oban with early arrival

May 12, 2026
All eyes on Oban as Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns

All eyes on Oban as Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns

May 11, 2026
Let the Games Begin: Scotland’s Highland Games Return for Summer 2026

Let the Games Begin: Scotland’s Highland Games Return for Summer 2026

May 7, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Dental Receptionist - Clyde Munro Dental Group
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Housekeeper - Kilchoan Management Ltd
Kilmelford, ObanKilmelford, Oban£28,000 per annum£28,000 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17262 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
COURSE ADMINISTRATOR - The Outward Bound Trust
PH33 7NN, Fort WilliamPH33 7NN, Fort William£26,227 to £27,754 per annum£26,227 to £27,754 per annum
Pier Operative - Campbeltown - ARB17118 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£27,529 to £27,992 per annum£27,529 to £27,992 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today