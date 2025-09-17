Jason, 55, is a Non Destructive Test Engineer who lives in Tighnabruaich. A widower and father of two, Jason has always felt connected to the sea. “I grew up in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, where my mum ran a small sail repair business. I’ve always lived by the sea and, having travelled lots throughout my career, I found I’d get homesick after just a few days inland,” he says.
Despite that lifelong connection to the water, Jason had never left harbour under sail until he joined Clipper training. “I’m a life-long non-swimmer, so it really was a leap into the unknown,” he laughs. “I started swimming lessons the week after passing the Sea Survival Course. My tutor Sophie Merrick at Riverside Pool in Dunoon has been amazing — learning to swim has been really good fun.”
Jason’s decision to take part has deep personal roots. He first saw a Clipper Race yacht at the Scottish Boat Show in 2014 but family commitments and his wife Phillippa’s illness with MS put the plan on hold. Phillippa passed away five years ago, but not before encouraging Jason to live out his dreams. “She always insisted I should go and live my life as much as possible. So here I am, doing my best,” he says.
Jason will take part in Legs 4 and 5 of the race, joining his boat — Team Qingdao — in Fremantle, Australia in December. “Race Start at the end of August will be a huge event,” Jason explains. “I’ll be there to wave my crew mates off and then join them in Fremantle. After sailing around Australia and south of Tasmania, we’ll head north and my journey will finish in Qingdao, China. Sailing into our sponsor’s home port will be a unique event — and maybe a little sad, as I’ll have to leave my crew behind at that point and head back home.”
Training, he says, has been tough but exhilarating. “It’s physical, sometimes uncomfortable, often cold and damp — and you’ll get wet every single day. More than anything it’s fun, really challenging and incredibly rewarding. There’s opportunity for personal growth in every task on the boat.”
Jason has also been buoyed by the camaraderie of his crew mates and support from home. “The camaraderie is astounding. Everyone has each other’s back. And at home, I can’t go anywhere without being asked how the training is going,” he smiles. The Isle of Bute Seasports Club helped him gain crewing experience for the Round the Island Race, sailing with the legendary Ian Nicolson aboard St. Bridget. “He’s quite possibly the most youthful 96-year-old on the planet,” Jason says, “and a superb role model for any aspiring sailor.”
Representing a small village like Tighnabruaich on a global stage is a point of pride. “I feel quite privileged to live here, it’s a wonderful community and a great wee place. I love putting us on the map.”
Jason’s Clipper journey is also tied to causes close to his heart. Team Qingdao is raising money for UNICEF, while Jason himself hopes to raise funds for the MS Society, inspired both by Phillippa’s memory and his daughter Becca’s recent diagnosis.
As for advice to others thinking of taking on something big: “I’ve pondered doing this race for more than 10 years, and I really wish I’d been able to do it sooner. Don’t hesitate. The sooner you get on with achieving your dreams, the longer you’ll get to enjoy them.”
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is one of the planet’s toughest endurance challenges, with non-professional sailors racing in eight legs around the globe. Jason O’Neill’s journey begins this December in Fremantle, Australia, and he’ll be keeping friends, family and supporters updated as he goes.
Keep up to date with everything Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26 at www.clipperroundtheworld.com
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