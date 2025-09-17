Despite that lifelong connection to the water, Jason had never left harbour under sail until he joined Clipper training. “I’m a life-long non-swimmer, so it really was a leap into the unknown,” he laughs. “I started swimming lessons the week after passing the Sea Survival Course. My tutor Sophie Merrick at Riverside Pool in Dunoon has been amazing — learning to swim has been really good fun.”





Jason’s decision to take part has deep personal roots. He first saw a Clipper Race yacht at the Scottish Boat Show in 2014 but family commitments and his wife Phillippa’s illness with MS put the plan on hold. Phillippa passed away five years ago, but not before encouraging Jason to live out his dreams. “She always insisted I should go and live my life as much as possible. So here I am, doing my best,” he says.