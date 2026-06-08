Study Marine Science at SAMS - for curious minds and outdoor adventures...

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) Study Programme www.sams.ac.uk/study offers world-class undergraduate, postgraduate and research degrees focused on marine science, marine biology, oceanography, aquaculture and marine robotics. Based at the Scottish Marine Institute near Oban, SAMS combines academic learning with hands-on research in one of Europe’s most important marine environments. Students learn alongside leading scientists and gain practical experience tackling real-world challenges facing our oceans
About SAMS
SAMS is a partner of University of the Highlands and Islands and provides specialist marine science education from undergraduate to PhD level. Courses are designed to give students a strong scientific foundation while offering opportunities to work on cutting-edge research in areas such as climate change, marine conservation, renewable energy, aquaculture and ocean technology. With small class sizes, access to advanced research facilities and direct links to industry, SAMS prepares graduates for careers in marine science, environmental management and the growing blue economy.
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