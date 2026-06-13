What can you expect from the Clipper Race?

The Clipper fleet is expected to arrive in town after spending two weeks racing across the Atlantic from the USA between July 10 and 13.

In 2024, racing teams began pulling into the North Pier Pontoons between 11.30pm on July 12 and were still arriving for over 24 hours. If you want to see the arrivals, watch out in the bay for the large clipper flags each racing ship flies.

Expect jubilant celebrations from the 200+ crew of the fleet, as fans, family and friends travel from all over the world to welcome them.

Once the arrivals begin, so does Oban’s Festival of the Sea, celebrating all things nautical. Bid4Oban, Argyll and Bute Council, and many partners have been hard at work to show off the best of Scotland to the race’s visitors.

The events and interest the race generated brought £2-3 million to Oban’s economy in 2024 and 2026 is expected to be the same.

On July 11, 12 and 18, a craft market will be hosted at Oban Distillery, with clipper themed creations expected.

July 11 will also see Oban on the Water take place across the local sailing, canoe and coastal rowing clubs, with experiences at all three available for booking now.

A beach clean will take place on July 12, with prizes and goodies up for grabs for participants. Those who wish to help need to book with the GRAB Trust here.

On July 12, spectators can watch the harbour come alive as Oban Sailing club hosts the most hotly anticipated version of its regular keelboat races. On the same day, the Rotary Club of Oban will be hosting the annual Oban Bay raft race, which was a massive highlight for clipper crews and fans in 2024, drawing thousands of spectators.