What can you expect from the Clipper Race?

It’s now less than a month until the Clipper Race sails back into Oban. So, what can you expect to experience when this global event returns to our shores?
The Clipper fleet is expected to arrive in town after spending two weeks racing across the Atlantic from the USA between July 10 and 13.
In 2024, racing teams began pulling into the North Pier Pontoons between 11.30pm on July 12 and were still arriving for over 24 hours. If you want to see the arrivals, watch out in the bay for the large clipper flags each racing ship flies.
Expect jubilant celebrations from the 200+ crew of the fleet, as fans, family and friends travel from all over the world to welcome them.
Once the arrivals begin, so does Oban’s Festival of the Sea, celebrating all things nautical. Bid4Oban, Argyll and Bute Council, and many partners have been hard at work to show off the best of Scotland to the race’s visitors.
The events and interest the race generated brought £2-3 million to Oban’s economy in 2024 and 2026 is expected to be the same.
On July 11, 12 and 18, a craft market will be hosted at Oban Distillery, with clipper themed creations expected.
July 11 will also see Oban on the Water take place across the local sailing, canoe and coastal rowing clubs, with experiences at all three available for booking now.
A beach clean will take place on July 12, with prizes and goodies up for grabs for participants. Those who wish to help need to book with the GRAB Trust here.
On July 12, spectators can watch the harbour come alive as Oban Sailing club hosts the most hotly anticipated version of its regular keelboat races. On the same day, the Rotary Club of Oban will be hosting the annual Oban Bay raft race, which was a massive highlight for clipper crews and fans in 2024, drawing thousands of spectators.
The North Pier will also play host to a number of ongoing clipper themed activities, including the official fanzone, where fans can learn all about the race and how to take part themselves.
The race’s official artist in residence, Fiona Campbell, will also be stationed here with paintings for sale of yachts, crews and the local area. She will be doing live paintings throughout the week, with 30 per cent of profits being donated to the RNLI.
From July 15-17, fans will also have the opportunity to board the yachts themselves for guided tours, and see just what the crews experience on the high seas for the year long race. The tours are free and there is no need to book.
Also on July 15, a free maritime walking tour of Oban will set off from the North Pier at 1.30pm. Book your place by emailing experiences@oban.org.uk
Tickets are also on sale for a family friendly sea themed day of Pirates and Mermaids at Dunollie Castle and the Clipper concert featuring Skerryvore, supported by The Laurettes at Corran Halls, both on July 16.
Finally, a Q&A with Scottish clipper crew past and present is being hosted on July 17 at Kerrera Marina.
When the Clippers depart on July 19 all are invited to wave them off. Crews will slip their lines from the pontoons at midday before sailing from Kerrera Marina across Oban Bay to Dunstaffnage.
From their, the final leg to Portsmouth begins, as teams race for the deciding points to see who will be crowned winner in 2026. A free farewell party is being hosted at SAMS in Dunbeg from 12-4pm.
Team Scotland will be hoping for a grand homecoming and send off. They currently sit in 3rd overall midway through stage 11.
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