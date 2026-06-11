Experience one of Scotland’s most prestigious sporting occasions with an unforgettable luxury escape to the spectacular Scone Palace International Horse Trials. One lucky winner and five guests will enjoy a two-night stay* in the magnificent Balvaird Wing at Scone Palace, plus Members Area admission during two action-packed days of world-class equestrian sport, country lifestyle and exceptional hospitality.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the historic Palace grounds, Scone Palace International Horse Trials (27 to 30 August 2026) attracts elite riders and horses from across the UK and beyond, to compete in thrilling showjumping, dressage and cross-country events. Beyond the arena, guests can enjoy boutique shopping, artisan food and drink, and the vibrant social atmosphere that makes this event one of the sporting and social highlights of Scotland’s summer calendar.
The beautifully appointed Balvaird Wing provides five-star luxury accommodation for up to six guests, with three elegant en-suite bedrooms combining historic character with modern comfort. The prize also includes exclusive Members Area admission, offering premium dining, table service, bar access, private lawn and the very best vantage point of the main arena.
To complete this extraordinary experience, the winners will enjoy a private after-hours tour of Scone Palace with Head of Palace, Stephen Brannigan, discovering hidden stories and remarkable history once the crowds have departed.
For more information, visit: www.sconehorsetrials.com
What You’ll Win
• Balvaird Wing at Scone Palace - Check-in Wednesday, 26 August. Check-out Friday 28 August 2026
• Members Area Admission - Thursday 27 and Friday 28 August 2026
• After Hours Tour - By arrangement on booking
Full full terms and conditions and to enter, click here
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