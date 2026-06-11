Experience the ‘world’s best surf park’ and a staycation like no other with a chance to win an action-packed short break at award-winning Lost Shore Surf Resort.

Dive into one of the country’s most exciting new destinations and enjoy an experience-led getaway where you can try a new hobby or hone your skills with a beginner or improver surf lesson on the state-of-the-art wave pool.

After you can rest and recharge while you stay the night by the waves in a waterfront pod. In the morning enjoy a brunch or lunch from Lost Kitchen, with panoramic views of the wave-pool before heading home.

Located just outside the Scottish capital and 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport, Lost Shore combines adventure and relaxation in a unique setting, with consistent waves, expert coaching and plenty of space to unwind.

Whether you’re chasing your first wave or simply looking for a fresh kind of UK break, this prize promises a stay to remember.

For more information, visit: www.lostshore.com

What You’ll Win

- A one night stay in a waterfront pod

- Beginner surf lesson at Lost Shore Surf Resort

- Brunch or lunch for two people

For full terms and conditions and to enter, click here