Experience the ‘world’s best surf park’ and a staycation like no other with a chance to win an action-packed short break at award-winning Lost Shore Surf Resort.
Dive into one of the country’s most exciting new destinations and enjoy an experience-led getaway where you can try a new hobby or hone your skills with a beginner or improver surf lesson on the state-of-the-art wave pool.
After you can rest and recharge while you stay the night by the waves in a waterfront pod. In the morning enjoy a brunch or lunch from Lost Kitchen, with panoramic views of the wave-pool before heading home.
Located just outside the Scottish capital and 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport, Lost Shore combines adventure and relaxation in a unique setting, with consistent waves, expert coaching and plenty of space to unwind.
Whether you’re chasing your first wave or simply looking for a fresh kind of UK break, this prize promises a stay to remember.
For more information, visit: www.lostshore.com
What You’ll Win
- A one night stay in a waterfront pod
- Beginner surf lesson at Lost Shore Surf Resort
- Brunch or lunch for two people
For full terms and conditions and to enter, click here
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.