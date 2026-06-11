This beautiful Baigali Designs Scottish throw is handmade in Edinburgh by Lesley.

For this throw she has selected pure Scottish and British wool, textured soft velvets and grey faux fur, framed and backed with pure Scottish wool. (1m x 1m / 39” x 39”) Sold for £135.

At the heart of her designs is an emphasis on the rich colours of Scotland, originality and quality of fabric.

Lesley creates a range of original, handmade and beautiful cushions and throws, using mostly Scottish and British fabric direct from the mills.

Her designs reflect Scotland’s rich culture and are inspired by the vibrant colours and gentle hues of Scotland’s unique landscapes.



What You’ll Win

- Handmade throw from Baigali Designs

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