Generally the numbers of the familiar summer visitors like swallow, house martin, sand martin, willow warbler, whitethroat, sedge warbler and cuckoo had built up by the end of the month. Cuckoo seemed to be particularly widespread and noticeable this year with small groups being reported from some areas. In contrast the reports of tree pipit, spotted flycatcher and whinchat were sparse with no records of wood warbler by the end of the month. A future Bird Note will focus on the decline of wood warbler.

In May the weather was distinctly chilly but did improve towards the latter part of the month. Weather conditions this year seemed generally conducive for birds trying to get on with breeding. The early breeding garden birds seemed to be flourishing but there was concern expressed in some areas about the late establishment of nesting house martin and swallow. For example, one well established house martin colony on the south of the island had only four occupied nests up to the 23 May when another 14 pairs turned up on that date.

In addition to the "firsts" reported in the April notes, here are some further "firsts" in May with the 2025 arrival dates in brackets for comparison: Arctic tern, 5th (6th), spotted flycatcher, 6th (1st) and tree pipit 26th (24th). In addition to the absence of wood warbler mentioned previously, to date there have been no reports yet this year of corncrake, lesser whitethroat, nightjar, quail or swift.

Species who breed further north continued to pass through including: one black-throated diver in breeding plumage off Drumadoon point on 1st, eight turnstone in Blackwaterfoot on 2nd, six dunlin on Cleats Shore also on 2nd, 15 whimbrel in Auchenhew Bay on 4th, six sandwich tern in Porta Buidhe on 5th, a passage of 85 Arctic tern off Blackwaterfoot also on 5th, three Manx shearwater in Whiting Bay on 13th, one common tern on Pladda on 26th and 15 sanderling in Blackwaterfoot on 29th. In addition there were further reports of night rafting great northern divers off Blackwaterfoot in early May. This spectacle will feature in a future Bird Note.

In May, breeding was well underway for many species. Encouraging signs included reports of golden eagle, golden plover, hen harrier, red-throated diver, short-eared owl and long-eared owl all holding breeding territories. Activity was reported from all the monitored heronries on the island but there were no May reports of little egret. Last year was the first year that little egret was reported in every month of the year. In May last year there were seven reports of little egret from five locations. This colonising species is currently overwintering on Arran and has not yet stayed to breed. This year for the first time there has been one confirmed breeding record of little egret in the Clyde area. A white-tailed eagle over Dougarie on 9th, there were no reports of fulmar on any coastal cliffs where they previously bred. There were two off shore from Blackwaterfoot on 5th. By contrast the black guillemot colonies seem to be thriving. The cordoned off area at Porta Buidhe seems to be again proving to be a safer breeding area for shore birds. The cordoned off area on the spit by Fisherman’s Walk has also been of benefit to nesting shore birds and the use of notices on other stretches of Arran’s shores seems to be having a positive effect. Other breeding records included: a pair of woodcock roding over Lakin Farm on 7th, pairs of common sandpipers nesting by Fallen Rocks track on 15th, a grasshopper warbler reeling in North Sannox on 27th, a pair of shelduck with four young in Lamlash on 30th and a female mallard with 14 young also in Lamlash on 30th.