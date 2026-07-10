TEN YEARS AGO
Friday, July 8, 2016
A Korean multinational’s investment has blown like a tornado into Machrihanish’s wind tower factory.
Yesterday, at a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Scotland’s energy minister Paul Wheelhouse, CS Wind UK announced its latest £27 million investment to create the UK’s first offshore wind tower factory.
UK energy minister Andrea Leadsom, who is currently campaigning to be the next prime minister, said: “We are building a strong, competitive UK supply chain to support our world-leading offshore wind industry.
“Businesses now have greater certainty than ever before thanks to the government’s £730 million of support for renewables.
“CS Wind is a great example of how this new-found certainty can drive local jobs and growth through the UK.”
The South Korean company employs more than 2,100 people worldwide and bought the firm, Wind Towers Scotland, at the end of March. In the first two months, around 40 new employees were signed on and monthly production was increased.
Young-Jae Ryu, CS Wind UK’s managing director, said: “This event marks the start of significant investment in the factory, which will ensure high quality, cost competitive towers for both on and offshore wind projects being built in the UK.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday, July 13, 2001
Campbeltown’s Willie McLachlan was the winner of the Kintyre Tall Ships Youth Challenge’s competition at the recent RNLI Gala Day.
Willie used his skill and judgement to guess the weight of the boat which was re-fitted by the young members of Campbeltown Sailing Club.
Willie’s guess of 320 pounds was just two pounds off the correct weight of 318 pounds.
Willie received his prize of a portrait of local yachts at the Dhorlinn, from Malcolm McFadyen and Mark McKerral.
The competition, which was entered by 240 people, raised almost £150 for the Kintyre Tall Ships Youth Challenge.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday, July 14, 1966
Only a fishing rod and line, and the skill of a teenage angler, saved a Campbeltown boy from drowning on Thursday.
Little Colin Davis, a non-swimmer, seemed lost as his head began to sink beneath the waters of Campbeltown Loch. A lifebelt had been thrown to him but the tide had carried it swiftly out of his reach.
Then, in a last desperate attempt, 16-years-old Maxwell Robertson sent an inch-perfect cast into the boy’s grasping hands and pulled him to safety.
Maxwell, of Tweeddale, High Street, Campbeltown, described the drama later with his 13-years-old pal, George Pope, who also took part in the rescue.
George, of 19 John Street, Campbeltown, explained: “We were all sitting on the Old Pier, fishing. Colin had his legs over the edge of the quay. I heard a splash and at first, I thought it was one of the boys throwing a fish into the water.
“Then I saw Colin floating absolutely still in the loch. I think he must have been suffering from shock, for he made no movement at all.”
Then Maxwell took up the story. He said: “I ran up the pier for a lifebelt and threw it to him, but the tide carried it away.
“His head was beginning to go under when I grabbed my rod and cast towards him. I think it landed quite near but he made no effort to grab the line. He was floating in the water quite still – perhaps too frightened to do anything.
“As I cast out a second time, I shouted to him and this time he caught the line. I pulled him to the lifebelt first and then pulled him into the side of the pier.”
Another of the boys watching said: “Colin managed to climb up a few of the iron steps at the side of the quay and then George and Maxwell each caught one hand and dragged him up on to the top of the pier.
“Had it not been for Maxwell and his rod I think Colin would have drowned. As it is, he was sinking and had taken in water.”
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday, July 10, 1926
The ten days’ visit of the 1st Submarine Flotilla to Campbeltown was, unhappily, marred by a fatality to one of the ship’s company of H.M.S. Conquest, who met his death by drowning in Kilkerran Bay on Friday night.
The victim was Seaman Herbert Frederick Kitt, a young bluejacket aged 19 years and 6 months, and whose home is at Eltham, Kent.
Deceased, it appears, was on shore leave on Friday evening. He was keen on athletics, and with regard to swimming had, it appears, been discussing long distance efforts with some of his chums.
He stripped on Kilkerran Shore, and, previous to entering the water, discussed currents with some young fellows belonging to the town who were in the vicinity. The night was fine and the sea calm.
At first, he contented himself with swimming some stretches along the shore. He was, it is stated, quite a while in the water when he apparently conceived the idea of swimming out to the ‘Conquest.’
He was seen to strike out strongly, but the distance was considerable. Kitt appears to have reached the vicinity of the Conquest, and, without resting, turned for the shore again.
He had covered part of the return journey when he was observed to be changing his stroke frequently and suddenly, he turned on his back and disappeared. He was reckoned to be about one third of the way to the starting point.
Boats put off from the ship, but no trace of the man could be found. Dragging operations were begun forthwith but without success and on Saturday a number of local fishing crews joined in the search with nets.
A request from the Conquest came asking for further cooperation of fisherman on the Sunday in an effort to regain the body before the Flotilla left for the south on the following day on the conclusion of their visit.
On Sunday morning over a dozen fishing boats resumed the search with nets. Between 11 and 12 o’clock in the forenoon the body was brought to the surface by the skiff Blossom of Stranraer.
After being examined by the ship’s doctor and identified by some of the ship’s company the body was removed to the mortuary.
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