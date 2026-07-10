Yesterday, at a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Scotland’s energy minister Paul Wheelhouse, CS Wind UK announced its latest £27 million investment to create the UK’s first offshore wind tower factory.

UK energy minister Andrea Leadsom, who is currently campaigning to be the next prime minister, said: “We are building a strong, competitive UK supply chain to support our world-leading offshore wind industry.

“Businesses now have greater certainty than ever before thanks to the government’s £730 million of support for renewables.

“CS Wind is a great example of how this new-found certainty can drive local jobs and growth through the UK.”

The South Korean company employs more than 2,100 people worldwide and bought the firm, Wind Towers Scotland, at the end of March. In the first two months, around 40 new employees were signed on and monthly production was increased.

Young-Jae Ryu, CS Wind UK’s managing director, said: “This event marks the start of significant investment in the factory, which will ensure high quality, cost competitive towers for both on and offshore wind projects being built in the UK.”

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Friday, July 13, 2001

Willie wins Youth Challenge competition

Campbeltown’s Willie McLachlan was the winner of the Kintyre Tall Ships Youth Challenge’s competition at the recent RNLI Gala Day.

Willie used his skill and judgement to guess the weight of the boat which was re-fitted by the young members of Campbeltown Sailing Club.

Willie’s guess of 320 pounds was just two pounds off the correct weight of 318 pounds.

Willie received his prize of a portrait of local yachts at the Dhorlinn, from Malcolm McFadyen and Mark McKerral.

The competition, which was entered by 240 people, raised almost £150 for the Kintyre Tall Ships Youth Challenge.