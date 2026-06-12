SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday June 16 1966

No decision yet on second factory

No decision has yet been made about providing a factory to relieve unemployment if or when Argyll Colliery should be closed.

The Board of Trade has already promised to build one factory in Campbeltown.

Three months ago, Kintyre Employment Committee asked for a second factory to be built in case the colliery shuts down.

Now the Board of Trade has told the committee that it has not made a decision on the question of a second factory.

At the same time, it has assured the committee that work on the first factory will be started as soon as possible.

At the moment, negotiations for purchasing a site are still in hand. Sufficient land will be bought, says the Board, to enable the factory to be extended if necessary.

Reporting to the committee’s quarterly meeting, Mr D M Taylor, manager of Campbeltown Employment Exchange, said that employment was found for 183 people during the three months ending on April 13.

Apart from three men and one woman, all had been found jobs locally. Local placings had increased by approximately 75 per cent over the comparable quarter ending in April last year.

On May 16 this year, the total registered unemployed was 357. Ninety-three of them (mainly fishermen) were only temporarily stopped on that day.

The wholly unemployed total of 264 was lower than it had been at any time since the summer of 1961.

Six men and one woman from the Campbeltown exchange area were either being trained at Government training centres or were awaiting allocation to centres or residential training colleges in Scotland and England.