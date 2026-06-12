TEN YEARS AGO
Friday June 17 2016
Around 100 people gathered at Keil for the annual St Columba Conventicle, with anti-midge spray a treasured commodity.
Held last Sunday, attendees were greeted at the historic Southend spot by a section from Campbeltown Brass to commemorate St Columba’s first visit to Kintyre in early 563.
Southend boy Fraser MacBrayne solo-piped before Reverend Stephen Fulcher presided over a thankfully short service as the midges descended on the crowd.
Three hymns were sung on the night, with a guest speech from Reverend Dugald Cameron, of Kilmore and Oban, who spoke about the importance of preserving community in the 21st century.
Chloe Twynham performed a piece on the flute, before being joined by brother Oliver to sing a further tune for the crowd.
Campbeltown Brass, conducted by Gordon Evans, brought the evening to a close, with a number of the crowd retiring to St Blaan’s Hall for tea and coffee.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday June 15 2001
Several hundred people took to the streets of Campbeltown on Saturday to protest about the state of the town.
The ‘March for Jobs’, organised by Campbeltown Community Council, was fairly well attended, despite the heavy rain.
The march was followed by a rally on Kinloch Green where speakers included Nancie Smith, chair of the community council; Jaeger GMB spokesperson Shona Anderson; and Campbeltown Councillor Alastair McKinlay.
There were also political representatives from each of the four main parties on the podium. They joined forces in vowing to ensure the future of Campbeltown was a non-political issue which would receive cross-party support.
The procession started at Jaeger, marched down Longrow and Longrow South, into Main Street and around the island at the Old Quay Head before returning up Main Street, Longrow, McCallum Street and on to Kinloch Green for the rally.
Opening the rally, Mrs Smith showed the fighting spirit which has emerged since the news that Jaeger is to be closed.
She said: “We are not going to lie down and let Campbeltown die. The Kintyre District Pipe Band played Last of the Mohicans in the march, but this is definitely not the last of Campbeltown.”
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 16 1966
No decision has yet been made about providing a factory to relieve unemployment if or when Argyll Colliery should be closed.
The Board of Trade has already promised to build one factory in Campbeltown.
Three months ago, Kintyre Employment Committee asked for a second factory to be built in case the colliery shuts down.
Now the Board of Trade has told the committee that it has not made a decision on the question of a second factory.
At the same time, it has assured the committee that work on the first factory will be started as soon as possible.
At the moment, negotiations for purchasing a site are still in hand. Sufficient land will be bought, says the Board, to enable the factory to be extended if necessary.
Reporting to the committee’s quarterly meeting, Mr D M Taylor, manager of Campbeltown Employment Exchange, said that employment was found for 183 people during the three months ending on April 13.
Apart from three men and one woman, all had been found jobs locally. Local placings had increased by approximately 75 per cent over the comparable quarter ending in April last year.
On May 16 this year, the total registered unemployed was 357. Ninety-three of them (mainly fishermen) were only temporarily stopped on that day.
The wholly unemployed total of 264 was lower than it had been at any time since the summer of 1961.
Six men and one woman from the Campbeltown exchange area were either being trained at Government training centres or were awaiting allocation to centres or residential training colleges in Scotland and England.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 12 1926
When Messrs MacBrayne’s steamer Lochiel arrived at Greenock last Wednesday it was reported that a passenger had gone missing while on the voyage from Islay.
He was missed while the steamer was off the Mull of Kintyre, and a search was made on board, but as no trace of him could be found, it is presumed that he must have fallen overboard.
The man was Archibald Gillespie, 34, farm labourer, who resided at Port Charlotte, Islay.
Hereditary talent in the decorative baking line persists in the Black family.
Several generations of Campbeltown folk have known the fame of Joe Black’s bridescakes.
The handsome cake, weighing 152 lbs., which was much admired at the Reid-Maxtone wedding last week, was the work of Mr Joe Black, Jr., while the decorations were by his son, the third ‘Joe’.
The farm of Stronafian, Glendaruel, has been in the hands of the Buchanans for the last 150 years, and the first farm sale ever held at this farm was conducted last week by the West of Scotland Marts, Limited (Greenock and Lochgilphead), when a large turnout of buyers and friends of the late Mr Buchanan attended the sale.
The bidding was brisk, both for livestock and household furniture, several articles of furniture making extreme prices, whilst the prices all round were high.
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