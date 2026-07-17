TEN YEARS AGO
Friday, July 15, 2016
So far, the closest Kintyre has got to space is a piece of jewellery made in Carradale hanging round astronaut Tim Peake’s neck.
It could all change if Discover Space UK (DSUK), the spaceport arm of Machrihanish Airbase Community Company, is successful in gaining a licence to launch and operate a spacecraft, satellite or manage activities in outer space.
DSUK chairman Tom Millar told the Courier that in the next couple of weeks it hopes to arrange meetings with the UK Space Agency to discuss the detail of the licensing regime.
Previously, the preferred UK Government method of picking a spaceport location was through a bidding battle but, under the Outer Space Act 1986, it will become a licensing procedure.
Mr Millar added: “There are private space companies which are prepared to sign memorandums of agreement with us and there will be announcements.”
Glasgow Prestwick, the Scottish Government-owned rival, on Tuesday announced through its space arm, Orbital Access Limited, that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with US-manned space launch vehicle designer XCOR Aerospace.
Announcing the strategic collaboration at Farnborough International Airshow, Orbital Access CEO Stuart Mclntyre set out the vision for a global launch service using the XCOR Lynx spacecraft.
He said: “The Lynx represents a highly-versatile manned spacecraft to service space research missions in zero gravity and provide academics and industry with a unique and responsive research environment. It can also support leisure sub-orbital flights.
“This will complement our satellite launch systems, which are in development, and complete the suite of launch services Orbital Access will be offering at spaceports globally.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday, July 20, 2001
Campbeltown’s David MacPherson got his trike into gear on Saturday to raise funds for senior citizens in Kintyre.
Accompanied by a willing team of cyclists, David got on his custom-built trike for a sponsored ride from Campbeltown to Machrihanish and back.
David, who is pictured at the halfway point at Machrihanish with the younger cyclists who accompanied him, managed to complete the route in around two hours, and celebrated in style with champagne at the finish.
A large crowd of well-wishers gathered at the start and finish of the cycle to applaud David for his efforts, and he also received a special certificate from Margaret Turner on behalf of the senior citizens’ committee.
Well done David from all at the Courier.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday, July 21, 1966
This month, for the first time in 32 years, Miss Dorothy McKinnon saw the Davaar Island cave painting of the Crucifixion executed by her father, artist Archibald McKinnon, almost 80 years ago.
For Miss McKinnon, it was a memorable and very moving return to the famous painting. She saw it last in 1934 when she accompanied her father on his special mission to carry out restoration work on the picture.
Among those who accompanied her on the short trip across the loch to Davaar were Provost Duncan McMillan and the Rev C. Gillespie of the Christian Brethren, who was holidaying in the area.
Miss McKinnon said later: “It was so wonderful to see it again after so many years. I just looked at it for a while so that I could take it all in. Then Mr Gillespie suggested that it might be in keeping to sing the hymn ‘When I Survey The Wondrous Cross’ and we all sang heartily. I will never forget it.”
Miss McKinnon, of Nantwich, Cheshire, was holidaying in Campbeltown with her friend and close companion, Miss F. M. Bate.
Later the ladies were taken to lunch in a local hotel, when Provost McMillan presented Miss McKinnon with a framed, coloured photograph of her father’s painting.
Miss McKinnon and Miss Bate also attended a service at the Salvation Army Citadel in Burnbank. They spent time just chatting to as many local people as they could find.
She thanked the Campbeltown people for the interest they have maintained through the years in the preservation of the painting.
“I consider it a great tribute to my father,” she said. “I am sure it will remain an inspiration in the years to come; it was my father’s prayer that it should be.
“As a parting word, I would like to say ‘God Bless’ to all the people in Campbeltown who have made my stay such a happy one.”
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday, July 17, 1926
The July meeting of the town Council of Campbeltown was held on Monday night, Provost Smith in the chair.
Dr T. Harvey Thompson, M.D., D.P.H., medical officer of health, gave his report on maternity and child welfare.
Forty-five births were notified during the quarter: 14 in April, 20 in May, and 11 in June.
Of these, 15 were attended by medical practitioners, 29 by midwives, and one by a person without qualification.
Four of the infants were premature, 4 were stillborn, and in 6 instances midwives found it necessary to obtain medical assistance.
Twins were born in one instance; they were premature and survived only a few minutes.
One birth registered in June was not notified.
The Health Visitors paid 938 visits to infants during the quarter: 303 in April, 332 in May, and 303 in June.
This included the visitation of 42 recently born babies, of whom 39 were receiving natural, 2 artificial, and 1 mixed feeding. Milk was supplied to 1 nursing mother and 7 infants.
During the quarter, the visitors also paid 323 supervisory visits to children of pre-school age.
The birth-rate is high and is 0.8 per 1,000 more than the corresponding quarter last year.
The percentage of illegitimacy is 0.9 less, the marriage-rate 5.5 per 1,000 more, more than double, and the death-rate 1.4 per 1000 less.
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