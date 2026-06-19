TEN YEARS AGO
Friday June 24 2016
Nearly two decades after the plan was mooted, a new hall was formally opened at Southend.
Last Saturday, in front of a large crowd, summoned by pipers Eve MacMillan and Steven MacPhail, the ribbon was cut by long-standing hall committee member and one of the founders of Dunaverty Players Janet Ferguson, 82, and the primary school’s youngest pupil, Grace Irvine, five.
Earlier, committee chairman Malcolm Ronald spoke about some of the hall’s history from its first days in 1882 to a rebuild in 1913 when it was the drill hall home of C Company, 8th Battalion, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.
Mr Ronald said that after its military start, when hostilities ceased, it was handed back to the community.
He added: “In 1998, the community decided that a new hall should be built in Southend. One of the initial fundraisers was Susan Paterson who is not able to be here today. David McCallum cut the first sod in 2014.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday June 22 2001
Campbeltown’s George McMillan has been recognised in HM Queen’s Birthday Honours.
George has been awarded an MBE for his services to the community in Argyll.
He told the Courier on Monday that he was delighted with the honour and added: “My family are all very pleased as well!”
George has served the Argyll and Kintyre community for decades. He is the chairman of the Kintyre Initiative Working Group and just last November he retired from being a Justice of the Peace, a position which he filled for more than 30 years.
As well as being a councillor for 42 years, George has also served on numerous other committees including the water industry watchdog and the District Courts Committee.
He was for some time chairman of Argyll and Bute Council and has also been the Provost of Campbeltown, during his distinguished career.
George, who is also well-known for his other career as a newsagent, is married to Ellen, has three daughters, one son, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 23 1966
A ‘careers convention’ is to be held at Campbeltown Grammar School on Monday evening, when expert advice will be available to parents and young people.
Consultants will be in attendance to discuss careers in agriculture, the army, banking, chartered accountancy, civil aviation, civil engineering, the civil service, dentistry, domestic science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, forestry, hotel management, insurance, medicine, the Merchant Navy, nursing, the police, Royal Navy and teaching.
Representatives of the Scottish Commercial Apprenticeship Council, the Council of Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Glasgow and Scottish Pipe-work Engineering and Allied Training Group will also be present.
Organised by Campbeltown Youth Employment Committee, the convention is the first of its kind to be held in Argyll.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 19 1926
The failure to reach a settlement in the coal mining dispute is creating a serious slump in house-letting at the coast.
June is likely to be the poorest season down the water since the first year of the war.
Many who had booked rooms for the present month have cancelled their ‘lets’, while for July, invariably the busier month at the coast, the prospects are now so precarious that the deepest concern is being expressed at coast and country.
Happily, the railway companies still manage to maintain fifty per cent. of the normal services but owing to the coal restrictions the steamers are few and the facilities for reaching many of the more popular resorts such as Arran so limited that letting is being seriously affected.
Many steamers which normally would have been in commission on the Clyde are laid up, and the majority of the crews, with the exception of essential permanent employees, have been thrown out of employment.
Only one steamer, the Kylemore, is sailing daily between Glasgow Broomielaw and Rothesay, but this is not regarded as a pleasure sailing, the owners contending that they are carrying on a necessary service for passengers and foodstuffs.
The strike has meant almost paralysis for this side of the river’s summer activities. Much money has been spent on having the boats overhauled, surveyed and painted, and they were ready for business when the strike intervened.
At this time, there would have been five steamers sailing from the Broomielaw, excluding the two turbines from Greenock.
The railway steamer services have been curtailed to about a quarter of the normal June schedule, and passengers to the various coast resorts are finding it difficult to get about.
Arran was specially favoured this week by the resumption of a daily steamer between Ardrossan and Brodick, Lamlash, and Whiting Bay.
The Irish sailings are likewise cut, there being only three a week to Belfast, two to Dublin, and a few to Londonderry.
While there is no particular rush of passengers, those sailing are not getting the accommodation they would have expected under normal conditions.
The law is tightening up against careless or tipsy motorists.
From June 1st, the new Criminal Justice Act became operative, and any motorist found guilty of drunkenness in charge of his car is now liable to four months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine, or a fine of £50 or both.
The former maximum penalty was one month’s imprisonment or a fine of £2.
The motor run to Oban on Wednesday by the West Coast Motor Service proved a great draw.
Messrs Craig had to put on an additional ‘bus and some forty people did the round run.
Glorious weather favoured the outing, which was a great success.
A similar round trip is being arranged for Saturday, 3rd July.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.