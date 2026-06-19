Last Saturday, in front of a large crowd, summoned by pipers Eve MacMillan and Steven MacPhail, the ribbon was cut by long-standing hall committee member and one of the founders of Dunaverty Players Janet Ferguson, 82, and the primary school’s youngest pupil, Grace Irvine, five.

Earlier, committee chairman Malcolm Ronald spoke about some of the hall’s history from its first days in 1882 to a rebuild in 1913 when it was the drill hall home of C Company, 8th Battalion, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Mr Ronald said that after its military start, when hostilities ceased, it was handed back to the community.

He added: “In 1998, the community decided that a new hall should be built in Southend. One of the initial fundraisers was Susan Paterson who is not able to be here today. David McCallum cut the first sod in 2014.”

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Friday June 22 2001

MBE for George

Campbeltown’s George McMillan has been recognised in HM Queen’s Birthday Honours.

George has been awarded an MBE for his services to the community in Argyll.

He told the Courier on Monday that he was delighted with the honour and added: “My family are all very pleased as well!”

George has served the Argyll and Kintyre community for decades. He is the chairman of the Kintyre Initiative Working Group and just last November he retired from being a Justice of the Peace, a position which he filled for more than 30 years.

As well as being a councillor for 42 years, George has also served on numerous other committees including the water industry watchdog and the District Courts Committee.

He was for some time chairman of Argyll and Bute Council and has also been the Provost of Campbeltown, during his distinguished career.

George, who is also well-known for his other career as a newsagent, is married to Ellen, has three daughters, one son, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.