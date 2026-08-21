Jean plans to spend the money doing something nice with her family.

Unknown to the Courier, Jean and her husband Jimmy were in the middle of celebrating their ruby wedding anniversary when Jean got the call, so the couple had even more reason to celebrate!

Jean was over the moon when she received the phone call to tell her that she had won an amazing £1,700!

Last week’s lucky Courier ‘Spot the Ball’ winner was Mrs Jean McGeachy from Ralston Road, Campbeltown.

Bar manager Lewis Nelson said: “This was one of the highlights of the festival for me. The place was buzzing. Everyone was singing along and dancing.”

Following its cancellation, the band took to the stage to entertain disappointed crowds, before multi-tasking front man Paul Johnson hosted the open mic later that afternoon.

The front man of Campbeltown favourites, The Twisted Melons, was due to host an open mic night following the parade.

The Scottish summer rebelled against revellers on Saturday as the cancellation of MOKFest’s Doon the Green and the parade forced a change of plans.

Local band Violent Echo kickstarted the festivities on Friday night and played to a full bar for almost four hours.

Last weekend, Whisky Macs Fringe Festival offered Kintyre’s music fans three nights of live music, packed bars and spirited sing-a-longs.

2001: Jean McGeachy along with her granddaughter Gayle and grandson Ryan receiving the cheque from the Courier’s Will Anderson.

2001: Jean McGeachy along with her granddaughter Gayle and grandson Ryan receiving the cheque from the Courier’s Will Anderson.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday, August 25, 1966

SNP branch off to flying start

A Campbeltown branch of the Scottish National Party was formed on Thursday at one of the best political meetings held in the town for some time. Now another branch is to be formed soon at Tarbert.

Nearly 200 crowded into Campbeltown Town Hall for the inaugural meeting of the new branch. All seats were taken early and many people had to stand.

Though nearly half those present did not join the party, it was obvious from the mood of the meeting that almost all were in sympathy with SNP aims.

Mr Ian MacDonald, national organiser of the party, was the principal speaker and received enthusiastic support.

Chairman of the new branch is Mr D. McShannon, 22A Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown. Secretary is Mr Edward Scragge, 98 Roading, Campbeltown. Mr Angus McIntyre, 51D High Street, Campbeltown, was elected treasurer.

The following people completed the committee: Ian McArthur, Archibald Graham, Walter Downie, Miss Dorothy Grant, Archibald McMillan, Malcolm Brodie, David Robertson, Alex McKerral, Raibert McCallum, Archibald Smith, Henry O’Hara, Mrs C. McCallum, Mrs J. Penman, Donald Kelly, Peter McLachlan and Hector Gatt.

Not wasting any time, the committee met on Tuesday to plan the branch’s future activities.

Mr MacDonald reminded Thursday’s audience that the vast majority of the Scottish people wanted a Scottish government, feeling that at least they could not be any worse off than under the present set-up.

At the same time, they were probably not aware of just how badly off they were at present.

Some £800m in taxes was collected from the Scottish people in 1964-65 – yet the Chancellor of the Exchequer revealed recently that the amount of Government money spent in Scotland that year was only £600m.

The SNP had previously estimated Scotland’s subsidy to England at £150m per year, but it now seemed that the figure was £200m.

“To most people, this is just a lot of money, but to put it in common terms, it is equivalent to £3 per week for every family in Scotland every week of the year,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The second major economic factor is that the government in London automatically follows policies designed for English conditions, even though these policies may be completely wrong for Scotland.”

Mr MacDonald recalled that in 1945 the Labour Party’s programme included the establishment of a Scottish government.

It was elected to power with an overwhelming majority and thus had the opportunity to carry out this pledge if it was a sincere one.

But in 1947 the question of a Scottish government was shelved by the Socialists and has since been dropped altogether.