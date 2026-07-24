William, whose father Peter, brother Robert and sister Helen all still live in Kintyre, was shot seven times while responding to a domestic dispute in the town of Edson.

Deputy William Kelly, who emigrated almost 30 years ago, is in the last 10 of more than 200 police officers nominated for the Top Cops Award run by the National Association of Police Organisations.

A Campbeltown-born Sheriff’s Deputy, who was fighting for his life last year after being shot seven times, could be set to become America’s top cop.

Last Saturday it was full to bursting for three hours as youngsters headed for the toys after they were given guided tours of the lifeboat, RNLI Land Rover and crew room where they were able to try on special clothing.

Campbeltown’s RNLI fundraising shop, on the fishermen’s quay, is an undiscovered Aladdin’s cave of goodies such as clockwork crabs and seagulls, a unique kite and rock.

2001: William Kelly, who is in line to be named America’s ‘top cop’ with his fiancée, Laurie.

2001: William Kelly, who is in line to be named America’s ‘top cop’ with his fiancée, Laurie.

The Deputy was alone when he answered the call and after being shot, had to summon the strength to radio for help.

Other members of the shooter’s family were injured in the incident, but it was the policeman who came to their assistance who suffered the most horrific wounds.

William has since recovered and has decided to retire, but he could end his years of dedicated service with the top award. He has already won other awards, including one for valour.

A spokesperson for the awards said that nominees were judged on how they handled their particular case. She added that the awards looked for individuals who had gone “above and beyond” the call of duty.

William’s Sheriff, Doug Ellis, said he had certainly done just that and described the shooting as a blow to the whole community.



The ceremony for the top cops will be held in Washington DC on October 25. Nominees will get a tour of the White House during the visit.

William’s Kintyre family are incredibly proud of his achievements. They saw him when he returned home in April and they hope to see him again towards the end of this year.

Helen said: “We’re very proud of him, but more than anything it’s just great he’s alive.”

Tomorrow will be another big day for William, who has three sons and a daughter, as he will marry his fiancée, Laurie.