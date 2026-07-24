TEN YEARS AGO
Friday, July 22, 2016
One of the joys of a children’s seaside holiday is walking around the shops which always seem full of special toys.
Campbeltown’s RNLI fundraising shop, on the fishermen’s quay, is an undiscovered Aladdin’s cave of goodies such as clockwork crabs and seagulls, a unique kite and rock.
Last Saturday it was full to bursting for three hours as youngsters headed for the toys after they were given guided tours of the lifeboat, RNLI Land Rover and crew room where they were able to try on special clothing.
Upstairs in the operation centre, mums and dads sampled teas and home baking.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday, July 27, 2001
A Campbeltown-born Sheriff’s Deputy, who was fighting for his life last year after being shot seven times, could be set to become America’s top cop.
Deputy William Kelly, who emigrated almost 30 years ago, is in the last 10 of more than 200 police officers nominated for the Top Cops Award run by the National Association of Police Organisations.
William, whose father Peter, brother Robert and sister Helen all still live in Kintyre, was shot seven times while responding to a domestic dispute in the town of Edson.
The Deputy was alone when he answered the call and after being shot, had to summon the strength to radio for help.
Other members of the shooter’s family were injured in the incident, but it was the policeman who came to their assistance who suffered the most horrific wounds.
William has since recovered and has decided to retire, but he could end his years of dedicated service with the top award. He has already won other awards, including one for valour.
A spokesperson for the awards said that nominees were judged on how they handled their particular case. She added that the awards looked for individuals who had gone “above and beyond” the call of duty.
William’s Sheriff, Doug Ellis, said he had certainly done just that and described the shooting as a blow to the whole community.
The ceremony for the top cops will be held in Washington DC on October 25. Nominees will get a tour of the White House during the visit.
William’s Kintyre family are incredibly proud of his achievements. They saw him when he returned home in April and they hope to see him again towards the end of this year.
Helen said: “We’re very proud of him, but more than anything it’s just great he’s alive.”
Tomorrow will be another big day for William, who has three sons and a daughter, as he will marry his fiancée, Laurie.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday, July 28, 1966
Among the many visitors to Islay during the Glasgow Fair has been folksinger Donovan.
Donovan was accompanied by his manager, Gypsy Dave Bailey, and a mini-skirted blonde girl friend. The three arrived at Abbotsinch from London and chartered a private flight direct to Islay.
Donovan’s mission? To buy a holiday cottage to enable him to get away from it all. During his stay, Donovan picnicked on the Islay beaches, shopped in some of the local shops and proved most obliging to eager groups of autograph-hunters and amateur photographers.
Though Donovan did not acquire his holiday home, he did get a glorious suntan. As he left for London on Monday, he vowed that he would return to Islay “very soon”.
Work is now in progress on the open space at the corner of Main Street and School Street, Bowmore; ground gifted to the village by Sherriff’s Bowmore Distillery Ltd.
It is to be laid out with shrubs gardens and lawns.
Seats will also be provided and the contractors are at present erecting the surrounding wall.
One of the island’s oldest stonemasons, Mr Peter Smith, Bowmore, has come out of retirement to assist with the masonry work.
The distillery has undertaken to provide grants towards the maintenance and upkeep of the scheme. Administration will be in the hands of Islay District Council.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday, July 24, 1926
At Campbeltown Sheriff Court, before Sheriff Macmaster Campbell, James Walker master of the Steam Trawler Aracari, of Aberdeen, was charged with having in Campbeltown Harbour knowingly harboured, kept, or concealed or permitted or suffered or procured to be concealed a drum containing 43 gallons proof spirits with intent to defraud His Majesty of any duties due therein.
Evidence showed that the vessel had been lying at Campbeltown for three days before the presence of whisky on board was discovered. The attention of the police was attracted by some local men coming off the Aracari in a state of intoxication.
The drum when found was about half-full, and the contents were found to be of a strength of 67 over proof, a remarkably high potency.
The master stated that he had picked up the drum off Rockan, west of St Kilda. The defence was that the captain had not suspected that the drum contained dutiable goods.
The Sheriff said that while the accused was not guilty of the offence of concealment, he was certainly guilty of the alternative charge of harbouring and keeping.
There was no suggestion by the prosecution that Capt. Walker had any commercial objective in relation to the drum of spirits.
As the offence was really of a technical sort, his Lordship thought that the penalty might reasonably be fixed at a low figure. He would make the fine one of £3.
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