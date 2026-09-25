SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday September 29 1966

The great McManus hoax

What looks like the hoax of the year was pulled in Campbeltown three weeks ago, when a wrestler billed as ‘Dirty McManus’ appeared in a bout at the Victoria Hall.

Several hundred people paid up to 10 shillings to see the contest, under the impression that they would be watching television star Mick McManus in action.

In fact, that night Mick McManus was 500 miles away, fighting at Edmonton in London.

The Courier has established this after making intensive inquiries in places as far away as London and Huddersfield. Courier reporter Freddie Gillies usually acts as a second at wrestling matches in the Victoria Hall.

He was able to take a good close-up look at the wrestler introduced as ‘Dirty McManus’ and was not convinced that he was the celebrated Mick McManus.

So, the Courier began its investigations. These revealed that:

• On Tuesday, September 6, when ‘Dirty McManus’ arrived in Campbeltown, Mick McManus was wrestling in Worthing.

• The following day, while ‘Dirty McManus’ was relaxing in a Campbeltown hotel, Mick McManus appeared in a ring at Watford.

• On the evening when dirty McManus was grappling with Brian Burke at ‘the Vic’, Mick McManus was fighting in Edmonton.

The point of the story, though, is this: At no time did the promoters of the Campbeltown bout say that their man WAS Mick McManus.

In the advertising, he was described as “Dirty McManus, London, needs no introduction, known to millions.”

Alongside was a photograph of a wrestler bearing a pretty close resemblance to the TV star.

Not only those who bought tickets for the contest were taken in. We at the Courier were taken in as well.

We too made the obvious assumption that the wrestler who was to appear would be Mick McManus. We said so in our news columns on September 1 and the promoters made no effort to correct our error.

The following week we carried another story, under the heading “Mobbed wrestler goes into hiding” in which we again referred to ‘Dirty McManus’ as ‘Mick McManus.’

This story appeared on the morning of the Victoria Hall contest. Mr David Shillitoe, a representative of the promoters, was in town, but again made no effort to correct us.

Asked about the identity of HIS ‘McManus’, Mr Shillitoe said that it would be better to continue to refer to him as ‘Dirty McManus’ rather than as ‘Mick McManus.’

A spokesman for Dale Martin Promotions, of London, said that they and Joint Promotions Ltd., of Huddersfield, had the real McManus under contract. He would not be allowed to appear in a contest arranged by any other promoter.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

Saturday September 25 1926

Three generations of ploughing champions

The influence of heredity in ploughing is an interesting study, and examples of it are numerous in the ploughing match prizelists of the Kintyre Agricultural Society.