TEN YEARS AGO
Friday September 30 2016
The largest cruise ship ever to berth at the Wee Toon’s new quay swamped Kintyre with visitors.
Saga Pearl II, chartered by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), entered Campbeltown Loch on Wednesday evening last week, after the passengers watched the sun setting behind Islay as the 18,000-ton vessel cruised round the Mull of Kintyre.
Jon Hague, 49, a Campbeltown harbour pilot, met the ship off Davaar island and helped its captain navigate the narrow channel into the loch.
Mr Hague said: “We have done about 90 jobs this year, including timber boats and wind towers.”
Harbourmaster Stephen Scally said: “This is the biggest cruise ship that has come since the quay was completed in 2012. The previous largest was the Sea Cloud at 129 metres. This ship is 160m.”
NTS head of holidays Anne Campbell said: “We charter a ship each year and potter around the West Coast looking at islands particularly those owned by NTS: Iona, Canna, Staffa, St Kilda and Mingalay.
“Campbeltown is great because we can bring the boat alongside and there are such wonderful things to visit and people love to walk into the town.”
Tours from the ship included: Campbeltown Heritage Centre, Springbank Distillery, Glenbarr Abbey, Muneroy Tea Room and Southend, Kilmartin, Crinan, Crarae Gardens and Inveraray.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday September 28 2001
About 15 jobs look set to be created in Campbeltown, but they may be only on a three-month trial basis.
Argyll company Loch Fyne Oysters, which has its headquarters at Cairndow, near Inveraray, plans to start taking on staff in the next two weeks for a satellite operation in the town.
The operation will run until the end of the year and will see staff trained to slice and pack smoked salmon at a temporary site.
Local chartered accountant Bob Craig, a non-executive director of the company, said that if the experiment was a success, the company could set up a full-time operation in the town.
Mr Craig said: “I do not want to see expectations raised prematurely, but the company is keen to make a contribution to finding new job opportunities for the splendid pool of talented people in Campbeltown. The experiment, if successful, could be the harbinger of greater things.”
One of the main factors to be tested is how easy it is for the company to bring the smoked salmon into Campbeltown and take away the packed product.
Loch Fyne Oysters employs more than 100 people at Cairndow in its oyster and mussel fisheries, smokehouse, shop and oyster bar, and exports to more than 20 countries, with an expanding mail order list.
Mr Craig said that if the Campbeltown experiment was successful, quite a lot of the company’s production could be brought to the town.
“We are expanding our production all the time and Campbeltown would be the first choice to base the expansion, depending on how remote working in the town succeeds.”
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday September 29 1966
What looks like the hoax of the year was pulled in Campbeltown three weeks ago, when a wrestler billed as ‘Dirty McManus’ appeared in a bout at the Victoria Hall.
Several hundred people paid up to 10 shillings to see the contest, under the impression that they would be watching television star Mick McManus in action.
In fact, that night Mick McManus was 500 miles away, fighting at Edmonton in London.
The Courier has established this after making intensive inquiries in places as far away as London and Huddersfield. Courier reporter Freddie Gillies usually acts as a second at wrestling matches in the Victoria Hall.
He was able to take a good close-up look at the wrestler introduced as ‘Dirty McManus’ and was not convinced that he was the celebrated Mick McManus.
So, the Courier began its investigations. These revealed that:
• On Tuesday, September 6, when ‘Dirty McManus’ arrived in Campbeltown, Mick McManus was wrestling in Worthing.
• The following day, while ‘Dirty McManus’ was relaxing in a Campbeltown hotel, Mick McManus appeared in a ring at Watford.
• On the evening when dirty McManus was grappling with Brian Burke at ‘the Vic’, Mick McManus was fighting in Edmonton.
The point of the story, though, is this: At no time did the promoters of the Campbeltown bout say that their man WAS Mick McManus.
In the advertising, he was described as “Dirty McManus, London, needs no introduction, known to millions.”
Alongside was a photograph of a wrestler bearing a pretty close resemblance to the TV star.
Not only those who bought tickets for the contest were taken in. We at the Courier were taken in as well.
We too made the obvious assumption that the wrestler who was to appear would be Mick McManus. We said so in our news columns on September 1 and the promoters made no effort to correct our error.
The following week we carried another story, under the heading “Mobbed wrestler goes into hiding” in which we again referred to ‘Dirty McManus’ as ‘Mick McManus.’
This story appeared on the morning of the Victoria Hall contest. Mr David Shillitoe, a representative of the promoters, was in town, but again made no effort to correct us.
Asked about the identity of HIS ‘McManus’, Mr Shillitoe said that it would be better to continue to refer to him as ‘Dirty McManus’ rather than as ‘Mick McManus.’
A spokesman for Dale Martin Promotions, of London, said that they and Joint Promotions Ltd., of Huddersfield, had the real McManus under contract. He would not be allowed to appear in a contest arranged by any other promoter.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday September 25 1926
The influence of heredity in ploughing is an interesting study, and examples of it are numerous in the ploughing match prizelists of the Kintyre Agricultural Society.
Instances of father and son or of several members of one family securing the coveted honour of champion ploughman are far from uncommon.
Three generations of champion ploughmen in the direct line is, however, a unique family record.
It is possessed by Mr Andrew Ronald, Dalmore; Mr Archd. Ronald, Ormsary; and Mr Andrew Ronald, Jr., Dalmore.
The grandfather held the championship of Kintyre in the years 1867, 1868, and 1871; his son, the tenant of Ormsary, was first in the junior class in 1891, and secured the senior championship in 1899 and 1900.
Young Andrew, who is now joint tenant with his grandfather at Dalmore, captured the championship this year, thereby establishing a notable family record in the ploughing lists.
Mr Andrew Ronald, Sr., is the oldest tenant of the Duke of Argyll in Southend, his tenancy of Dalmore going back for 55 years.
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