The annual Largieside Ploughing Match took place on Saturday July 28 at Kilmichael Farm, courtesy of Mr John Smith.

2001: Taking a rest at Saturday’s Largieside Ploughing Match at Kilmichael Farm are Clydesdales Jimmy (left) and Jeannie from Skernish Farm, Barr Glen.

2001: Taking a rest at Saturday’s Largieside Ploughing Match at Kilmichael Farm are Clydesdales Jimmy (left) and Jeannie from Skernish Farm, Barr Glen.

Horse ploughing was an added attraction and there were also trade stands from various companies.

The judges were Iain Yuill (Poltalloch), Thomas Cameron (Gartvaigh), John Campbell (Glenbarr) and tractor judge, Willie Reid (Glenside Tractors).

Grateful thanks go to all the judges who had an unenviable task, to all sponsors for their donations, to everyone who gave so generously to the field collection and to all who helped make this a memorable and successful day.

A successful ceilidh was held in the evening in Bellochantuy Hotel where the music was provided by local artistes. Many thanks go to all concerned for their support.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday, August 4, 1966

Lifeboat goes out for five in dinghy

While Campbeltown Lifeboat raced twelve miles to their rescue, a Glasgow couple rowed for their lives against a running sea and strong winds off Southend on Thursday.

It happened when Mr and Mrs Teddy Taylor, holidaying in a caravan on Polliwilline beach, borrowed a 12-foot fibre-glass dinghy from Mr Reg Batten, of Chiskan Farm.

With them on a fishing trip went their young sons Andrew and Gordon and Mr Batten’s 13-year-old son Stewart. Mrs Taylor did the rowing.

When a strong offshore wind rose, Mrs Taylor found that she could not row back against the heavy sea. Her husband joined her at the oars and together they fought to make the three-quarters of a mile back to land.

Their plight was seen by several people on the hillside and the alarm was raised.

Campbeltown lifeboat was launched, but the Taylors managed to regain the shore before it arrived. They had been two hours at sea.

Amateur actors may never see their film

Residents of Islay and Jura who acted in a BBC film made last autumn will probably never have the chance of seeing the film shown.

On Monday, the production, entitled ‘Strangers’, was transmitted on BBC 2, which cannot be received on the islands. Yesterday, a BBC spokesman said that it was “most unlikely” that the film would ever be repeated on BBC 1.

He added: “There is a great deal of regret on the part of the BBC here in Scotland that those who took part will not be able to see it.”

The film, originally to have been called ‘Hebridean Criss-Cross,’ is the love story of two young people who meet on a steamer going from the mainland.

The girl is played by Charlotte Rampling, the only professional in the cast. Opposite her is 18-year-old forestry worker John James McKay, of Craighouse, Jura.

John’s father in the film is played by Callum McKechnie, a retired farm manager, who lives in Rose Cottage, Inver Lussa, Jura. Callum’s car also features in the action.

Other parts are played by Islay residents Margaret Ferguson, Kilchoman; Marjorie McGown, Columcill; Nan Tait, Bruichladdich; and Evan Cattanach, Lagavuilin.