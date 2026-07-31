TEN YEARS AGO
Friday, July 29, 2016
A Kintyre youth charity has received a welcome donation from Machrihanish Golf Club members.
The ladies’ charity open, held on July 17, raised £514 for The Hub, which provides respite for young people, especially young carers, in Kintyre.
Lady captain Alison Fox handed over the money to Mandy Robertson, development worker for The Hub, outside The Hub youth cafe on Tuesday this week.
While the money will only stretch so far, the contribution highlights the importance for The Hub to receive donations, which they rely on solely for funding.
Mandy explained: “Young carers, someone from the age of 5 to 25 that looks after another family member, get minimal support from Argyll and Bute Council. The Hub does not receive any council funding. People sometimes forget we are a charity. We rely solely on donations.
“This donation can hopefully help people see we are a charity and we need help.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday, August 3, 2001
There have been reports of numerous sightings of a puma-like creature around East Kintyre in recent months.
The latest in the series of sightings, many of which have been reported by The Kintyre Antler, was by Carradale residents Marion and Tam Morris last Tuesday.
The couple were driving towards Campbeltown and had just driven through Saddell village when the beast leaped across the road in front of their car.
Marion told the Courier: “We were driving up the hill at about 9.15am when it came out of the trees from the left and crossed the road in two bounds.”
The couple are convinced that what they saw was a puma.
They described it as big, gold in colour, with a tail considerably longer than its body. It had a smooth coat with a lump-shape at the end of its tail.
Marion added: “I’ve seen wild cats and it definitely wasn’t a wild cat. It was sleek and slim, but well-muscled and it was very close to us.”
She said it was the first time she had ever seen anything like it but judging by the number of sightings in recent months, it may well not be the last time!
The annual Largieside Ploughing Match took place on Saturday July 28 at Kilmichael Farm, courtesy of Mr John Smith.
Horse ploughing was an added attraction and there were also trade stands from various companies.
The judges were Iain Yuill (Poltalloch), Thomas Cameron (Gartvaigh), John Campbell (Glenbarr) and tractor judge, Willie Reid (Glenside Tractors).
Grateful thanks go to all the judges who had an unenviable task, to all sponsors for their donations, to everyone who gave so generously to the field collection and to all who helped make this a memorable and successful day.
A successful ceilidh was held in the evening in Bellochantuy Hotel where the music was provided by local artistes. Many thanks go to all concerned for their support.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday, August 4, 1966
While Campbeltown Lifeboat raced twelve miles to their rescue, a Glasgow couple rowed for their lives against a running sea and strong winds off Southend on Thursday.
It happened when Mr and Mrs Teddy Taylor, holidaying in a caravan on Polliwilline beach, borrowed a 12-foot fibre-glass dinghy from Mr Reg Batten, of Chiskan Farm.
With them on a fishing trip went their young sons Andrew and Gordon and Mr Batten’s 13-year-old son Stewart. Mrs Taylor did the rowing.
When a strong offshore wind rose, Mrs Taylor found that she could not row back against the heavy sea. Her husband joined her at the oars and together they fought to make the three-quarters of a mile back to land.
Their plight was seen by several people on the hillside and the alarm was raised.
Campbeltown lifeboat was launched, but the Taylors managed to regain the shore before it arrived. They had been two hours at sea.
Residents of Islay and Jura who acted in a BBC film made last autumn will probably never have the chance of seeing the film shown.
On Monday, the production, entitled ‘Strangers’, was transmitted on BBC 2, which cannot be received on the islands. Yesterday, a BBC spokesman said that it was “most unlikely” that the film would ever be repeated on BBC 1.
He added: “There is a great deal of regret on the part of the BBC here in Scotland that those who took part will not be able to see it.”
The film, originally to have been called ‘Hebridean Criss-Cross,’ is the love story of two young people who meet on a steamer going from the mainland.
The girl is played by Charlotte Rampling, the only professional in the cast. Opposite her is 18-year-old forestry worker John James McKay, of Craighouse, Jura.
John’s father in the film is played by Callum McKechnie, a retired farm manager, who lives in Rose Cottage, Inver Lussa, Jura. Callum’s car also features in the action.
Other parts are played by Islay residents Margaret Ferguson, Kilchoman; Marjorie McGown, Columcill; Nan Tait, Bruichladdich; and Evan Cattanach, Lagavuilin.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday, July 31, 1926
On Wednesday last there left the old village of Drumlemble another family for Western Australia, viz., Mr and Mrs Daniel Kerr and family (Duncan, Barbara, Mary, Catherine, Daniel, and Percy).
They sailed by the Davaar in the morning and got a hearty send-off from their friends and well-wishers. They left the Thames at 2.30pm on Thursday on the passenger liner Birrima.
About 200 were on board. Their destination is not quite known, but they hope to be near the families that left before them from the village and who are all very happy and prospering.
The local light-fingered gentry have found a new outlet for their energies.
A considerable number of prepayment gas meters have been found rifled this week.
All the meters tampered with are situated outside the houses of the users, on landings or stairheads – and the work of extracting the money is reported to have been done in quite an accomplished fashion.
Hopes for the harvest, which were buoyant before the July floods came down, have been modified by the effects of the excessive rainfall.
On light land, rain was needed badly, and growth was not far enough advanced for the too full measure of moisture to do harm.
But on farms where cereal crops promised to beat all records, the severity of the rainfall has levelled crops to the ground and created disappointment and difficulty for the farmer.
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