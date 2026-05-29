ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

Saturday May 29 1926

Jubilee of Inveraray Shinty Club

Inveraray Shinty Club held a concert and dance in the Jubilee Hall.

There was a large attendance of the general public drawn from Inveraray and surrounding districts.

The Duke of Argyll, chieftain of the Shinty Club, presided at the concert.

He was supported on the platform by Lady Elspeth Campbell and Mr James L. Malcolm, president of the club.

This is an important year in the history of the Inveraray Shinty Club, being the Jubilee year of the formation of the club, which was instituted in 1876.

All the officials of the club appointed at that date have passed away, as also most of those who enrolled as members.

The first match played by the club was with the neighbouring Furnace Shinty Club, which also came into existence in that year.

There were 30 players aside.

If the game was not on the scientific principles that now regulate the sport, the play lacked nothing in wholeheartedness and in stirring personal encounters.

In this, the Jubilee year, it is most satisfactory to the players and supporters of the club that the team has won the Celtic Cup for the third time in succession, and the Camanachd Cup two years in succession.

In opening the concert, the Duke of Argyll, in a brief address, congratulated the club on the honours they had won in the course of the past two seasons.

He expressed the hope that next season the shinty team would retain the Camanachd Cup and also the Celtic Cup.

The concert programme was entered upon by the Inveraray Pipe Band, under Pipe Major Charles Maitland, discoursing bagpipe selections in spirited style.

At an interval, Mr James L. Malcolm, on behalf of the Shinty Club, asked the Duke of Argyll to accept the custody of the two cups for the year.