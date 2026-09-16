No-one really knows what happened to the Hanratty children whose parents, Thomas and Elizabeth, ran a business in Fort William’s High Street in 1933.

But now a passionate volunteer at the West Highland Museum is calling for locals to share their own stories of the High Street to bring the past back to life.

Christine Falconer-Thomas’s recent exhibition "A Street Through Time" is a labour of love and intensive research and now she hopes to delve even deeper into the town’s history.

"The photograph of four children at 18 High Street, is an unusual one," she told us.

"I looked at valuation sheets, my main source of information, and their parents were from Armagh originally but they moved to Tobermory before emigrating to Minnesota in the US.”