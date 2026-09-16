The children in the photo don’t smile for the camera - Standing awkwardly, their wind-blown faces serious, they’re clearly unused to being the focus of attention, maybe of being noticed at all.
No-one really knows what happened to the Hanratty children whose parents, Thomas and Elizabeth, ran a business in Fort William’s High Street in 1933.
But now a passionate volunteer at the West Highland Museum is calling for locals to share their own stories of the High Street to bring the past back to life.
Christine Falconer-Thomas’s recent exhibition "A Street Through Time" is a labour of love and intensive research and now she hopes to delve even deeper into the town’s history.
"The photograph of four children at 18 High Street, is an unusual one," she told us.
"I looked at valuation sheets, my main source of information, and their parents were from Armagh originally but they moved to Tobermory before emigrating to Minnesota in the US.”
Unlike most of the Irish emigrants, the Hanrattys left the US returning to lay down roots in Fort William where they began a business at 14 High Street before moving a few doors down to number 18 later.
"Something about the photo intrigued me," added Christine.
"Who were these children? Where did they come from and what happened to them? I later found out that the dad seemed to be a kind of rag and bone man but there’s not much more info than that.
When Christine was asked by the museum to take on the task of delving into the High Street’s history she started mapping out what currently exists compared to the past.
"I started by looking at the buildings first of all and once I had a matrix I knew roughly when what was there and when." she explained.
Booklets from the High Street produced for the town and the shops such as promos and adverts helped fill in blanks and from there Christine downloaded valuation sheets to pinpoint more accurately who business owners and tenants were.
"Fort William has changed so much," she continued.
"The old fort was demolished to make way for the railway station, and there was a beautiful old art deco bus station which has gone now too.
"The police station was an old granite building which was knocked down and replaced by a modern construct. In the beginning it was peat houses with thatched roofs, and people gradually built houses over them."
But Christine was determined the stories should be more about families than buildings.
"I didn’t want it to be about just the buildings, I’ve always been interested in social history, I look at photos and for me it’s about what the people in them were experiencing.
"People, like the Hanrattys are born and die and quite often are forgotten about. This, in a way, is bringing them back to life."
A Street Through Time is on display at West Highland Museum until Saturday October 31.
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