Steve Macarlane, director of Glenuig Inn, said: "It’s always a challenge to do the right thing for the environment and even more so when we have to provide excellence in all we do for all our guests. We are delighted to have been shortlisted for VIBES 2016."

The inn already holds a gold status from the Green Tourism Business Scheme and is described as Scotland’s exemplar green inn.

Glenuig Inn hopes to secure a win in both the management SME and micro-business award categories in recognition of its strong commitment to the environment.

2016: The Glenuig Inn, on the Sound of Arisaig, has been shortlisted for a VIBE award.

2016: The Glenuig Inn, on the Sound of Arisaig, has been shortlisted for a VIBE award.

2001: Aboard their new Lochmaddy-based fishing boat Reliant, Donald Archie Nicholson, centre, and his father Alex Nicholson, right, with crewman Alasdair Branagan, left, sort, grade and band the prawns while Ruraidh Nicholson heads for the shore watched by crewman Robbie Cameron, in the dinghy.

2001: Aboard their new Lochmaddy-based fishing boat Reliant, Donald Archie Nicholson, centre, and his father Alex Nicholson, right, with crewman Alasdair Branagan, left, sort, grade and band the prawns while Ruraidh Nicholson heads for the shore watched by crewman Robbie Cameron, in the dinghy.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Thursday August 23 2001

Fort soldiers make their mark at tattoo

Five soldiers from the Fort William area played their part in making this year’s famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo a huge success.

All members of The Highlanders, the five, Corporal John Best from Upper Achintore; Private Scott Bissett from Corpach, and a trio from Caol, Privates Jamie Stitt and Robert Young plus Lance Corporal Allan Campbell, had to learn their role in the tattoo in double time, with only two days’ practice before taking centre stage on the Castle Esplanade.

Corporal Best, who has been in the Army for 17 years, has been across the world with the service including Canada, Kosovo, the Gulf and Ireland.

He told The Oban Times: "I would love the opportunity to return to Kosovo and see what the country looks like now.

"The Highlanders and the Royal Irish were the first troops into Kosovo during the recent trouble and there wasn’t much time for sightseeing."

Lance Corporal Campbell has seven-and-a-half years’ service, and despite having experienced training in the USA and Canada, highlights Northern Ireland as his preferred next posting.

For Private Scott Bissett, his mind is on matters closer to home as he is getting married to Caol girl Amanda Wood in a month’s time.

In all, 70 members of The Highlanders had a significant part to play in the spectacle. Members of the Edinburgh-based 1st Battalion, including the Regiment’s renowned Pipes and Drums, played out a historical pageant depicting the gallantry of Highland soldiers.

Replacing modern day combat gear with period uniforms, and 21st century sophisticated weaponry with authentic weapons of the times, soldiers from The Highlanders relived six major battles that mark their history, from the Battle of Culloden to the more recent participation of the Queen’s Own Highlanders in the Gulf and the 1st Battalion The Highlanders’ role in Kosovo.

Amongst the battles performed were the 19th century battle of Dargai, whose re-enactment is a historical vignette tracing the gallantry of pipers and drummers in battle.

The Highlanders’ modern-day Pipes and Drums accompanied the performance, entitled Tunes of Glory, as well as performing as part of the tattoo’s famous 200-strong massed pipes and drums.

The pipes and drums were at the heart of the military tattoo, with military bands coming from all over the UK and this year joined by Australian pipe bands from Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as the Band of the Guard of the King of Norway.