TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday August 25, 2016
Inn aims to boost business
A Sound of Arisaig business has been shortlisted in the VIBES 2016 awards.
Glenuig Inn hopes to secure a win in both the management SME and micro-business award categories in recognition of its strong commitment to the environment.
The inn already holds a gold status from the Green Tourism Business Scheme and is described as Scotland’s exemplar green inn.
Steve Macarlane, director of Glenuig Inn, said: "It’s always a challenge to do the right thing for the environment and even more so when we have to provide excellence in all we do for all our guests. We are delighted to have been shortlisted for VIBES 2016."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday August 23 2001
Fort soldiers make their mark at tattoo
Five soldiers from the Fort William area played their part in making this year’s famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo a huge success.
All members of The Highlanders, the five, Corporal John Best from Upper Achintore; Private Scott Bissett from Corpach, and a trio from Caol, Privates Jamie Stitt and Robert Young plus Lance Corporal Allan Campbell, had to learn their role in the tattoo in double time, with only two days’ practice before taking centre stage on the Castle Esplanade.
Corporal Best, who has been in the Army for 17 years, has been across the world with the service including Canada, Kosovo, the Gulf and Ireland.
He told The Oban Times: "I would love the opportunity to return to Kosovo and see what the country looks like now.
"The Highlanders and the Royal Irish were the first troops into Kosovo during the recent trouble and there wasn’t much time for sightseeing."
Lance Corporal Campbell has seven-and-a-half years’ service, and despite having experienced training in the USA and Canada, highlights Northern Ireland as his preferred next posting.
For Private Scott Bissett, his mind is on matters closer to home as he is getting married to Caol girl Amanda Wood in a month’s time.
In all, 70 members of The Highlanders had a significant part to play in the spectacle. Members of the Edinburgh-based 1st Battalion, including the Regiment’s renowned Pipes and Drums, played out a historical pageant depicting the gallantry of Highland soldiers.
Replacing modern day combat gear with period uniforms, and 21st century sophisticated weaponry with authentic weapons of the times, soldiers from The Highlanders relived six major battles that mark their history, from the Battle of Culloden to the more recent participation of the Queen’s Own Highlanders in the Gulf and the 1st Battalion The Highlanders’ role in Kosovo.
Amongst the battles performed were the 19th century battle of Dargai, whose re-enactment is a historical vignette tracing the gallantry of pipers and drummers in battle.
The Highlanders’ modern-day Pipes and Drums accompanied the performance, entitled Tunes of Glory, as well as performing as part of the tattoo’s famous 200-strong massed pipes and drums.
The pipes and drums were at the heart of the military tattoo, with military bands coming from all over the UK and this year joined by Australian pipe bands from Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as the Band of the Guard of the King of Norway.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday August 26 1976
Inverailort makes splendid venue for games
The Glenfinnan Games this year had a new venue, the grounds of Inverailort Castle.
But next year they will be back at their usual location on the field by the Prince Charlie Monument at the head of Loch Shiel.
As was explained by Sir Donald Cameron of Lochiel, who opened the games on Saturday, the usual field was being improved to make better conditions for watching the event, especially in wet weather, but the work had not been completed in time for this year.
However, the committee decided that it was most important that the games should continue without a break, and Mrs Cameron-Head had very kindly made available the grounds of Inverailort.
And the choice from the organising committee’s point of view could not have been a greater success. The sun shone and the crowds poured in providing a near record attendance and everyone enjoyed themselves.
The piobaireachd competition was held at the head of the loch; the athletics took place on a field by the river and all the dancing events and some of the piping were staged on the lawn in front of the castle.
The highlight of the afternoon was a most spectacular display of free-fall sky diving staged by six members of the Golden Lions, all soldiers of the Scottish Infantry Division. Dropping from a height of over 5,000 feet in two groups they landed smack on target in the middle of the athletic field.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday, August 21 1926
Fort William news
CYCLE ACCIDENT-A lad named Ronald Stewart, residing in the Fort, ran a narrow shave on Thursday as a result of his colliding with a motor car.
Whilst riding an ordinary push bicycle down Bank Street, where there is a steep gradient, his brake apparently failed to function, so that he emerged on to High Street at high speed.
As it happened, a motor car was passing at the time, and a collision was almost inevitable. By swerving on to the pavement, the driver of the car lessened to some extent the force of the impact, but the cyclist was precipitated with considerable force on to the roadway.
His bicycle was smashed, and some slight damage done to the motor car, but Stewart himself escaped with minor injuries. He was, however, suffering much from shock, and it was deemed advisable to have him conveyed to the Belford Hospital.
RUNAWAY CAR-On Sunday a car, which had been left on the public road in Achintore, opposite Alltan, started off down a slope of its own volition.
Gaining impetus, it dashed into a seat on the roadside and then toppled over the embankment on to the seashore. The car was badly smashed, and three people who were sitting on the seat at the time just managed to get clear before the runaway reached the spot.
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