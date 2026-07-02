TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday July 7 2016
Football star Gemma inspires school with her sporting visit
Kinlochleven High School had a visit from the most capped female footballer in the UK.
Gemma Fay, goalkeeper for the Glasgow Ladies team and captain for the Scottish international side, visited the school to give a talk and take part in some sporting activities with the pupils.
Ms Fay spoke to the third-year students about the keys to success and how she got to where she is today.
Holly Baldwin (S3) said: "She truly captured the whole class with her descriptions of her matches, the ups and downs and highs and lows of each game, talking about the battle against the opposition and the game-changing moments in breathtaking detail, which drew us in making us feel like we were really there, in the game or cheering on from the stadium."
Head teacher Mrs Machin said: "It was a really busy day for Gemma. She then spent the rest of the morning playing games with S3, teaching them the importance of teamwork, listening and quick reflexes.
"She also coached both the boys’ and girls’ football teams in the afternoon.
"We all really enjoyed having Gemma in our school for the day. One thing is for certain: Gemma may have left the school but her messages of how to succeed will definitely stay with us all."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday July 5 2001
Runrig sculpture on display
The Aros Experience on Skye continues to attract large audiences from around the world.
However, it’s latest attraction is guaranteed to draw in the crowds. The sculpture that featured on the cover of Runrig’s Amazing Things album has recently arrived at the centre and is now on display.
Runrig won "The British Environment and Media" album of the year with this album, and over the years the band has won world-wide recognition for their music.
Gaelic and their native homeland have always been important to Runrig, and from their modest beginnings in 1973, they have spread their wings away from the Gaelic heartlands to reach a wider audience.
Donald MacDonald, managing director of Aros, said: "It is wonderful to have this sculpture on display at Aros.
"It is especially fitting to have it at Aros as we are rapidly becoming known as one of the principal music venues on the west coast."
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday July 1 1976
Cut Lochaber TV licence fees say members
Television licence holders in the Lochaber district who receive only one channel reception should not have to pay for a full licence.
They should, instead, pay a graded-down fee in accordance with the standard of reception, it was suggested to a meeting of Lochaber District Council last week.
Mr John Blair, member for Kinlochleven, told the meeting that service generally in Lochaber area was poor.
The transmitter for Fort William would not be ready until next year, he reported. He added: "Glencoe, Ballachulish and Kinlochleven will not get a second channel until the 1980s, as it is too costly to build satellite stations.
"The equipment, too, is in short supply."
He said that he did not accept having to pay the same licence fee as those with multi-channel reception.
He did not see any reason why the BBC were not able to scale down the £8 charge for black and white reception.
He put forward the motion which stated: "In view of the one channel reception available in parts of Lochaber District, the District Council petition that: (a) the licence fee for television reception be reduced and (b) the authorities apply a graded licence fee in relation to the type of reception available in any area."
Col. J. W. Forbes, Invergarry, the council’s chairman said that his own area received BBC-1 only on piped TV.
He deplored the fact that the BBC were spending money "down south" on the installation of additional stations. He thought some of that cash could be channelled into ‘the more deprived areas."
Rev. Robert Andrew, Corpach, said that since colour TV became available there had been a graded licence structure. The principle had now been accepted, he said.
He then suggested that a third section be added to the motion: that the matter should be raised with the broadcasting authorities and MPs.
Mrs Jessie MacInnes, member for the Ballachulish area, said that some parts of Duror had no reception at all.
Mr Donald MacDonald, Mallaig, said that Mallaig had no choice as far as channels were concerned BBC-1 in black and white. Radio reception was also poor.
"People are very deprived in regard to this service," he said. The council unanimously supported the motion, with Mr Andrew’s addition.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday July 3 1926
Ardnamurchan News
AT A meeting of the Sailing Club, it was resolved to hold the annal regatta and sports about the end of July.
It was agreed to arrange the sailing course as to allow of the contest being in full view of the commodore from start to finish.
It is expected that there will be a large entry of boats this year. Mr. Clark of Ardnamurchan is to act as commodore.
THE NEW oil driven yacht, Mingary, for Mr. Clark of Ardnamurchan was launched about week ago from the yard of Messrs Alex. Stephen & Sons, Linthouse, and arrived at Ardnamurchan a few days ago.
The Mingary is a powerful twin-screw motor yacht (227 tons), and oil fuel for a cruising radius of over 6000 miles will be carried.
She will be chiefly used round the West Coast, but cruises in the Mediterranean are also in contemplation. Captain Henderson, Achnha, is in command, and the major portion of the crew are also drawn from the estate.
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