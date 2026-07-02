Gemma Fay, goalkeeper for the Glasgow Ladies team and captain for the Scottish international side, visited the school to give a talk and take part in some sporting activities with the pupils.

Ms Fay spoke to the third-year students about the keys to success and how she got to where she is today.

Holly Baldwin (S3) said: "She truly captured the whole class with her descriptions of her matches, the ups and downs and highs and lows of each game, talking about the battle against the opposition and the game-changing moments in breathtaking detail, which drew us in making us feel like we were really there, in the game or cheering on from the stadium."

Head teacher Mrs Machin said: "It was a really busy day for Gemma. She then spent the rest of the morning playing games with S3, teaching them the importance of teamwork, listening and quick reflexes.

"She also coached both the boys’ and girls’ football teams in the afternoon.

"We all really enjoyed having Gemma in our school for the day. One thing is for certain: Gemma may have left the school but her messages of how to succeed will definitely stay with us all."