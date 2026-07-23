She is the founder and director of registered charity St Jerome’s Centre in Nakuru.

After finishing school, Gemma decided to take a year out and travel. "I wanted to see different parts of the world, see how different cultures deal with life," she said.

She volunteered at a children’s home in Nakuru, Kenya, and worked in a school there.

When the rent for the children’s home was raised, the owner asked Gemma to pay the increased rate for them. As a 17-year-old, just finished high school, she wasn’t financially able to do this and the children she had worked with for six months had to be abandoned by the homeowner.

"I couldn’t have that on my conscience," said Gemma, who returned to Scotland and started fundraising to buy a plot of land on which she hoped a new home could be built.

Word spread around her community and further afield and Gemma was offered a plot at the back of a school to build a new centre on if she agreed to build a nursery there as well. This meant the money she had raised could go straight to building the centre.

St Jerome’s was opened in January 2012, providing a home to eight children at first. There was an attack on St Jerome’s in 2014 when Gemma was threatened by a gang with machetes who were trying to take over the centre.

"I naively didn’t realise the difficulties with building on land that I didn’t own. There was bribery over electricity and water which led to blackmail and the gang trying to get us out.

"They wanted to take over the building for their own use. It backfired on them though because it only made me more determined to fulfil my promise I’d made to the kids to help them."

Fortunately, news of the attack only served to increase the support the centre received. "It was one of the best things that could possibly happen," said Gemma. "We managed to buy a one-acre plot and started from scratch again. "It was difficult but necessary to get the kids into a less violent community."

There are 33 children currently being looked after at the centre and a team of nine staff members. There are outreach programmes as well as nursery education, adult and special needs education and rehab programmes run from the centre.