2016: Brighde Chaimbeul has been winning music awards since the age of 10.

2016: Brighde Chaimbeul has been winning music awards since the age of 10.

Brighde Chaimbeul took the top prize at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April.

The 17-year-old was also the lone piper at last year’s tattoo and, despite being inundated with requests for festival and gig performances since her win, will return to the stage at Fort George to repeat her role.

Brighde who also plays the small pipes, whistles and piano, is the youngest ever winner of a junior piobaireachd prize at the prestigious Northern Meeting and won the overall under-18 trophy in 2014 and again in 2015.

Seymour Monro, who helps direct the tattoo, said: "We were thrilled, but not surprised, to hear of Brighde’s thoroughly well-deserved win at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

"We knew that she would have an extremely busy year of performances ahead of her so we are absolutely delighted that she is joining us again at Fort George in September."

The Whitehouse wins

A Lochaline restaurant has been named regional winner for Scotland in the Waitrose Good Food Guide Local Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The Whitehouse Restaurant was nominated by its customers to be the top local choice.

Owned by Sarah Jones and Jane Stuart-Smith, The Whitehouse prides itself on cooking with locally sourced ingredients, including vegetables grown in the restaurant garden and Isle of Mull lobsters.

It was the wide variety of locally available ingredients that attracted head chef Mike Burgoyne to The Whitehouse five years ago.

The Good Food Awards are marking their tenth year with a strong focus on local eateries.

Speaking about The Whitehouse, Waitrose Good Food Guide editor Elizabeth Carter said: "Mike Burgoyne is a skilled chef using fabulous ingredients, serving them beautifully but with bags of enthusiasm and fun.

"He knows how to write a menu too, with Highland this and Scottish that, so you end up wanting to eat everything. And the blackboard menu gets rewritten on the spot as new produces comes in. Why aren’t there more places like this?"

Sarah Jones said: "The Whitehouse team are totally blown away by the news. This is so huge for such a small, locally run restaurant on the west coast.

"We have always prided ourselves on showcasing Morvern, Lochaber and Scotland, so to be recognised for this is immense. The fact it has been through customer recommendation that we have received this award makes it even more special to us.

"A heartfelt thanks to everyone who has endorsed, supplied and eaten with us - not forgetting the community of Lochaline for their continued support."