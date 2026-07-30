TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday July 4 2016
Showcase for Brighde
An award-winning piper from Skye will return to showcase her skills at the Highland Military Tattoo.
Brighde Chaimbeul took the top prize at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April.
The 17-year-old was also the lone piper at last year’s tattoo and, despite being inundated with requests for festival and gig performances since her win, will return to the stage at Fort George to repeat her role.
Brighde who also plays the small pipes, whistles and piano, is the youngest ever winner of a junior piobaireachd prize at the prestigious Northern Meeting and won the overall under-18 trophy in 2014 and again in 2015.
Seymour Monro, who helps direct the tattoo, said: "We were thrilled, but not surprised, to hear of Brighde’s thoroughly well-deserved win at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.
"We knew that she would have an extremely busy year of performances ahead of her so we are absolutely delighted that she is joining us again at Fort George in September."
The Whitehouse wins
A Lochaline restaurant has been named regional winner for Scotland in the Waitrose Good Food Guide Local Restaurant of the Year Awards.
The Whitehouse Restaurant was nominated by its customers to be the top local choice.
Owned by Sarah Jones and Jane Stuart-Smith, The Whitehouse prides itself on cooking with locally sourced ingredients, including vegetables grown in the restaurant garden and Isle of Mull lobsters.
It was the wide variety of locally available ingredients that attracted head chef Mike Burgoyne to The Whitehouse five years ago.
The Good Food Awards are marking their tenth year with a strong focus on local eateries.
Speaking about The Whitehouse, Waitrose Good Food Guide editor Elizabeth Carter said: "Mike Burgoyne is a skilled chef using fabulous ingredients, serving them beautifully but with bags of enthusiasm and fun.
"He knows how to write a menu too, with Highland this and Scottish that, so you end up wanting to eat everything. And the blackboard menu gets rewritten on the spot as new produces comes in. Why aren’t there more places like this?"
Sarah Jones said: "The Whitehouse team are totally blown away by the news. This is so huge for such a small, locally run restaurant on the west coast.
"We have always prided ourselves on showcasing Morvern, Lochaber and Scotland, so to be recognised for this is immense. The fact it has been through customer recommendation that we have received this award makes it even more special to us.
"A heartfelt thanks to everyone who has endorsed, supplied and eaten with us - not forgetting the community of Lochaline for their continued support."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday August 2 2001
Mission Weekend is back with a bang
Mallaig Mission Gala Weekend was a roaring success on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The village had no mission weekend last year but organisers pulled out all the stops to ensure a hectic programme of activities this time around.
All the money raised was for deep sea fishermen and their families.
The event got into full swing on Saturday morning when Gala Queen Ashley Currie, aged 15, of Loch Nevis Terrace, Mallaig, was crowned by Lochaber MP David Stewart.
She was also presented with the Caroline Currie Cup which is named in memory of her late cousin. Gala Princess Kayleigh MacBeth, aged 11, was at Ashley’s side for the crowning ceremony and most of the weekend.
Visiting ships, a sea rescue display, pet show and raft race were among the highlights of a busy programme.
Fort William Coastguard won the senior raft race and local team "Black Thistle" won the junior event.
Other attractions included boat trips, cooking displays, dancing and bands. The gala ended with a multi-denominational service, featuring singers from Mallaig and Morar Catholic Church and organist Angela Hardman, for the blessing of the fleet.
The organisers have thanked all the groups who supported the event.
Mission Weekend Committee Chairman Arthur Cowie said: "We would also like to thank the mission staff who worked so hard and everyone who attended the weekend and made it a success."
More than £5,000 was collected from boats visiting Mallaig in the run-up to the gala.
Fishermen’s Mission Chief Executive Dan Conley, who travelled from London for it, said: "This is a tremendous contribution to the pastoral care of fishermen and their families."
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday July 29 1976
Road across Rannoch Moor would save 90 miles
Plans for a new road across Rannoch Moor were revived last week.
Major E. T. Moss, Glencoe, raised the question in a letter to the roads and transport committee of Highland Region.
He pointed out that the distance from east of the A82 near Kingshouse to Rannoch Station was just under 10 miles by existing road and track, about five miles of which was just negotiable by vehicle.
By contrast the shortest route by existing public roads was almost 100 miles.
Major Moss recalled the joint talks involving Argyll and Perth County Councils after the Army carried out a survey and produced a proposed road line 12 years ago.
He considered that interest had flagged since then and asked the committee to consider resuscitating the project supplied to the committee indicated that the Army might still be able to build the road under the OPMAC scheme.
The Army had been asked about the possibility and a reply was awaited.
Tayside Region have said that they have no plans of their own to build a road but wish to be kept advised of further development.
The regional boundary lies about halfway between Kingshouse and Rannoch. The negotiable part of the track is all on the Highland side: after the boundary, the track degenerates into a footpath.
The line proposed runs northeast from Kingshouse to Black Corries, roughly east to the ruined Tigh na Cruaiche, and northeast along the north shore of Loch Laidon to Rannoch Station.
Mary’s library hits the trail
A Fort William woman has become the first female mobile librarian in Lochaber. She is Mrs Mary Bruce, 1, Lundavra Crescent.
And now the Highland Regional Council library van driven by Mrs Bruce is a familiar sight along the roads as far east as Dalwhinnie and as far west as Morar and Lochaline.
From her base in Fort William Mrs Bruce operates a fortnightly service which also takes her as far south as Glencoe.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday July 31 1926
Harris News
THE YACHT, Mulroy, owned by Captain Pender, anchored in the West Tarbert Loch for about ten days. The Mulroy also made visits to St. Kilda, Amhuinsuidh, and Butt of Lewis, accompanied by many Tarbert residents.
MESSERS David MacBrayne’s service has now been resumed as previous to the coal strike. The Plover is sailing thrice weekly between Kyle and Mallaig to the Outer Isles.
THE FISHING industry in the Isle of Scalpay during the season has proved a boon to the people of that Island, there being no employment of any other nature for them.
AN INTERESTING function recently took place at the School, Ardvourlie, when Mr John MacLeod, teacher, was presented with tangible tokens of the esteem in which he was held, and for the very efficient work he has done during his two years in Ardvourlie School.
Mr J. MacSween presided over a gathering of parents, pupils and friends, and after a few remarks called on Malcolm Macdonald, the youngest pupil, to make the presentation, which took the form of a handsome gold albert.
Mr M. Macdonald and Mr G. Ross, on behalf of the parents, and Mr E. Morrison spoke of the excellent work done at the Ardvourlie School during Mr Macheod’s tenure of office. Tea was served, and thereafter a very pleasant evening was spent.
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