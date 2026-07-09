TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday July 14 2016
Royal touch at award celebrations
A Royal appearance added extra sparkle to diamond anniversary celebrations in Lochaber.
HRH The Earl of Wessex met ScotRail staff at Fort William railway station as well as pupils and staff from local schools to mark 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s award (DofE).
The Prince was welcomed by Phil Verster from ScotRail before the two pedalled the first mile - on static bikes - of a 348-mile cycle being undertaken by 11 ScotRail apprentices as part of their "diamond challenge".
Mr Verster, ScotRail Alliance’s managing director, said: "I am immensely proud of our all our apprentices who have worked very hard towards a Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to gain invaluable skills which will stay with them forever. We are honoured to welcome HRH The Earl of Wessex to help us celebrate the diamond anniversary."
Peter Westgarth, chief executive officer of DofE, said: "The charity is an integral part of life in Scotland which has played an invaluable role in the development of many young people."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday July 12 2001
Uig petrol station open again
Drivers on Skye can fill up in Uig once again now the village petrol station has reopened for business.
It was closed for more than a year but villagers rallied together to have it up and running again as quickly as possible.
With help from a partnership of funding groups, they have achieved their aim.
Their new petrol station, which also has a grocery store, gift shop and café, was reopened by Highland Council Convener David Green last Wednesday.
The ceremony was attended by villagers and representatives of some of the agencies involved in the £190,000 project which was driven forward by Uig Pier Development and Uig Community Development Association (UDCA).
The largest source of funding, £56,000, was from the Scottish Executive’s Rural Petrol Stations Scheme.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Skye and Lochalsh Enterprise (SALE) and Highland Council also contributed.
Councillor Green said it was the result of a team effort.
"This is a remarkable achievement for a small village and shows what can be achieved when all sections of the community pull together," he said.
UDCA member and community council secretary Andy Anderson said: "Our small community has shown by commitment and hard work that it is determined to build a viable future."
The reopened petrol station, run by Gordon and Margaret MacKenzie, has created two new jobs for the area. It is managed by villagers but has been leased to an independent operator.
SALE Development Manager Graham Campbell hopes it will provide a range of social and economic benefits in a village hit badly by depopulation in recent years.
"It will provide an important service to locals and visitors using the Western Isles ferry," he said.
"Because of its prominent location it will encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more money. We hope it will also encourage other business and developments in Uig.
"It will provide an important service to locals and visitors using the Western Isles ferry."
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday July 8 1976
Islands fear new round of ship cuts
A proposal to end the Glasgow-Western Isles cargo vessel service has brought an angry reaction from islanders who now fear further cuts in the isles service.
The Scottish Transport Group proposed to withdraw the service, which is operated by the mv Loch Carron, last year; but the Transport Users’ Consultative Committee recommended the service be continued for 12 months, when the situation would be reviewed.
The extension ends on October 31 and, say the STG, the present proposal to discontinue the service will now enable the review to be under-taken.
The Loch Carron, the last purely cargo vessel in the fleet, is operated by David MacBrayne Ltd and serves Coll, Tiree, Barra, Lochboisdale, Lochmaddy, Tarbert (Harris) and Stornoway.
Angry islanders were loud in their protest this week. Mr Alexander MacPhail, Cornaigmore, the Argyll and Bute district councillor for Tiree and Coll, said: "I think it will be a backward step for both Tiree and Coll.
"The matter is to be considered by Argyll and Bute District Council, probably at the end of July.
"It’s not a good step for the Western Isles. The service we were getting a few years ago was better than the one we are getting now.
"We have bigger ships, but two years ago we had a daily service. Now, we have a boat only four days a week."
Western Isles MP Donald Stewart told a meeting in Castlebay that he was confident the Scottish Transport Group would continue the freight run. Containerised freight by car ferries could not cope with island needs, he said.
Fr Colin MacInnes, chairman of the Uist Council of Social Service, said that the Loch Carron was in itself no great loss. He said that although the Loch Carron was a reasonably cheap way of transporting goods, this was often offset by the goods being damaged enroute.
This was a chronic long-term complaint, he claimed. He continued: "This is another step in the reduction of the service to the islands.
"But I don’t think the Loch Carron going off is as traumatic as it might appear."
Referring to the isles service now as compared to three years ago he warned: "If the history of the past two or three years is repeated the islands can’t survive."
He went on to criticise the freight rates charged by Caledonian MacBrayne. And he revealed that there are moves to pressurise the Government into treating the ferries as extensions of the road.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday July 10 1926
Visit H.M.S. Revenge
H.M.S. Revenge has been at Portree for the past few days, during which large numbers of officers and men have enjoyed recreation ashore in very fine weather.
Angling has been put at their disposal by people owning fishings in the island, while many have spent their time golfing, walking, and motoring.
A football match took place on Saturday afternoon between a Revenge team and a local one.
Music was discoursed in the Public Park by the ship’s band during the afternoon. On Friday evening a very fine variety concert was given in the Territorial Hall by the Concert Party and Jazz Band from the Revenge.
Major Archibald D. MacKinnon, C.M.G., Dunringell, Kyleakin, presided, and proposed a hearty vote of thanks to the captain and officers, as well as to the Concert Party of the Revenge, on providing such an excellent entertainment.
Record hay crop
As a result, doubtless of the lengthy spell of fine weather, crops in Lochaber are showing up very well.
Those interested in agriculture cannot have failed to take stock of the excellent field of rye grass on Old Inverlochy farm, which the tenant, Mr. Colin Young, has just secured.
Mr. Young commenced cutting about the middle of June, and before the month was out, he had all the crop in coils.
So far as known, not only is this a record as regards the early period of securing, but the quality and weight of the crop are such as to make It noteworthy, the latter contingency being due, no doubt, to the land being in very good heart.
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