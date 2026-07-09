1976: Kilmonivaig School pupils pose for a farewell picture with Mrs J. Kennedy. Spean Bridge, who has left the staff after four years. The headmaster, Mr George Gillespie, is handing over a gift from the pupils.

1976: Kilmonivaig School pupils pose for a farewell picture with Mrs J. Kennedy. Spean Bridge, who has left the staff after four years. The headmaster, Mr George Gillespie, is handing over a gift from the pupils.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

Thursday July 8 1976

Islands fear new round of ship cuts

A proposal to end the Glasgow-Western Isles cargo vessel service has brought an angry reaction from islanders who now fear further cuts in the isles service.

The Scottish Transport Group proposed to withdraw the service, which is operated by the mv Loch Carron, last year; but the Transport Users’ Consultative Committee recommended the service be continued for 12 months, when the situation would be reviewed.

The extension ends on October 31 and, say the STG, the present proposal to discontinue the service will now enable the review to be under-taken.

The Loch Carron, the last purely cargo vessel in the fleet, is operated by David MacBrayne Ltd and serves Coll, Tiree, Barra, Lochboisdale, Lochmaddy, Tarbert (Harris) and Stornoway.

Angry islanders were loud in their protest this week. Mr Alexander MacPhail, Cornaigmore, the Argyll and Bute district councillor for Tiree and Coll, said: "I think it will be a backward step for both Tiree and Coll.

"The matter is to be considered by Argyll and Bute District Council, probably at the end of July.

"It’s not a good step for the Western Isles. The service we were getting a few years ago was better than the one we are getting now.

"We have bigger ships, but two years ago we had a daily service. Now, we have a boat only four days a week."

Western Isles MP Donald Stewart told a meeting in Castlebay that he was confident the Scottish Transport Group would continue the freight run. Containerised freight by car ferries could not cope with island needs, he said.

Fr Colin MacInnes, chairman of the Uist Council of Social Service, said that the Loch Carron was in itself no great loss. He said that although the Loch Carron was a reasonably cheap way of transporting goods, this was often offset by the goods being damaged enroute.

This was a chronic long-term complaint, he claimed. He continued: "This is another step in the reduction of the service to the islands.

"But I don’t think the Loch Carron going off is as traumatic as it might appear."

Referring to the isles service now as compared to three years ago he warned: "If the history of the past two or three years is repeated the islands can’t survive."

He went on to criticise the freight rates charged by Caledonian MacBrayne. And he revealed that there are moves to pressurise the Government into treating the ferries as extensions of the road.