TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday June 16 2016
Kamikaze bird behind Corran Ferry blackout
More than 300 homes were left without power on Saturday morning after a bird flew into overhead lines in the Corran Ferry area.
The majority of the houses were reconnected quickly after the incident early on Saturday morning but 50 customers experienced the blackout for up to five hours.
Duncan MacDonald, part of the media team for local energy company Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE), said: "We would like to apologise to our customers in the Corran Ferry and Ardgour area who experienced disruption to their power.
"This was due to a bird flying into an overhead part of the equipment. The incident itself disrupted power for 338 customers but because of the way the system is set up, within around 10 minutes SSE was able to reconnect most of these customers apart from 50 households.
"Engineers attended the site and all power was restored just after 2.45pm on the Saturday."
Regarding reports of a loud bang or explosion and sighting of smoke at the time of the power cut Mr MacDonald said: "The system is similar to that in your own home - when it detects a fault it switches off. If you think about in your home when the trip switch goes off, you can normally hear a bit of a loud click.
"So, if you think of the size of our equipment, then the noise would be considerably louder."
Mr MacDonald added that safety is number one priority at SSE, and he again apologised to customers on behalf of the company and said the problem was resolved as safely and quickly as possible.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday June 14 2001
Skye GP’S 13-mile dash to surgery
A Portree doctor ran the Skye Half Marathon on Saturday but had to make sure he finished on time for surgery that afternoon.
However, GP Julian Toms, aged 54, finished quicker than expected and had time for a snooze and a couple of hours in the garden before starting work at 5pm.
He said: "It was a lovely day.
"We had excellent weather and a good turnout - there were several hundred runners.
"I’ve done the marathon every year since 1984. This year I did more training than usual so I wasn’t in danger of missing work.
"My family are a bit amused by the whole thing. They think me running at all is funny because I’m such a plodder but that is my approach to running.
"Anyway, I managed to beat my arch-rivals Tommy MacKenzie and Drew Millar by a good margin!"
Health professionals had a good day all round. Dunvegan ambulance driver Donnie Nicolson was the first local runner to finish the race.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 17 1976
Morar votes on Sunday dancing
A Highland community are to be asked to use the ballot box to decide whether or not there should be Sunday night dances in their village.
The question of Sunday dances was recently discussed at a public meeting in Morar Hall but because of the poor attendance it was decided that the issue should be settled by ballot.
A ballot box will be available at Morar Post Office for 14 days to allow villagers to make their views known.
Council lay down ‘ten commandments’
Ten "Commandments" regarding the erection of television aerials in the Lochaber district were laid down by the housing committee at a Fort William meeting last week.
The committee agreed that an aerial may only be erected if it complies with the ten conditions laid down by the council’s director of architectural services, Mr Angus MacDonald.
Aerials, according to a report prepared by Mr MacDonald, must be "aesthetically suitable".
Any damage to the council’s property caused by the erection of the aerial will have to be made good by the tenant. The tenant will be responsible for insuring against claims from third parties arising from the aerial being erected.
And if the aerial interferes with "necessary repair work" the tenant will be expected, after reasonable notice and at his own expense, to remove the aerial to allow the work to be done.
Any damage to the property or aerial caused by its removal or replacement will be the tenant’s responsibility.
The council reserves the right of requiring the removal of the aerial at any time, without undertaking to defray any of the cost.
When erected the aerial will become a part of the fittings of the house and will have to be left in position - even if the tenant moves house.
Chairman of the committee, Mr James MacKay, Caol, felt the conditions safeguarding the council were maybe too much and the Kinlochleven representative, Mr John Blair, said he foresaw aerials becoming the responsibility of the council.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 12 1926
A new highway
Sir Henry Maybury, Director-General for Roads, had a meeting at Tyndrum on Tuesday, 1st June, with representatives of Argyll County Council, with regard to the route of the section of the new Glasgow-Fort William to Inverness trunk road lying between Tyndrum and Ballachulish.
An extensive survey of the district has been made during the past year by engineering parties working under Major MacGregor.
Following upon this meeting Major MacGregor attended a meeting of the Lorn District Committee, held under the presidency of the Captain of Dunstaffnage, in the Sheriff Courthouse, Oban, on Wednesday this week.
Major MacGregor, who had brought plans with him, described the line of the proposed road, and showed that the maximum gradient would be one in twenty-five, and that this had been accomplished without making any appreciable increase in the length as compared with the present line of road.
He explained that several alternative routes marked green on the plans had been thoroughly investigated with a view to securing the best alignment, but that after consideration it was decided to recommend the line shown red on the plans.
This line, he said, provided not only the best but the cheapest road both as regards construction and future maintenance.
Major MacGregor stated, in reply to a question, that the first section to be constructed would be that between the west-end of Carnoch at the junction with the Kinlochleven road and a point near Kingshouse.
The work of preparing quantities was being proceeded with immediately with a view to obtaining tenders, so that the operations might be commenced next spring. The length of this section is about twelve and a half miles.
The road, he added, would be divided into three or four sections, viz., Carnoch to Kingshouse, Kingshouse to Bridge of Orchy, and Bridge of Orchy to the county march (boundary), leaving a small section from the county march to Tyndrum, which, it was explained, is in the Western District of Perthshire.
The Chairman thanked Major MacGregor for his statement.
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