TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday June 23 2016
End of an era as head of family firm KK’s retires
It’s the end of an era for a family business after 140 years of service.
KK Cameron, or KK’s as it’s often referred to, was established in 1874 by Walter Cameron.
Originally a bakers, the business has changed focus and premises over the years, most recently operating in Caol under the watchful eye of Kenneth (Kim) Cameron.
Now, after 50 years at the helm, Kim who is Walter’s great grandson, has decided to sell up shop, working his last shift on Monday. As Mr Cameron approached the deadline, he told us he believes it is the ability to change with the times which helped the family stay in business so long.
He added: "I suppose KK’s will mean a lot of things to a lot of people.
"I’m not sure where the original shop was, but 141 High Street is where many people will remember us from. That shop was a bakers and grocer.
"In 1953 it turned into a restaurant and in 1984 it was a coffee shop. It sort of transformed with the trends of that era."
In 1966 Kim started helping his father out with the business as a driver at the age of 17. He helped out with the delivery van which was also known as the "Shop".
In 1986 the premises in Caol was purchased but he remembers some other dramatic changes.
He said: "The introduction of scanning was a big thing and during the 1970s there were shortages sometimes. It’s a very different operation nowadays."
The shop in Caol will remain open having been bought by the owners of RS McColl.
Many of the current staff also plan to continue working there, but Kim is looking forward to seeing more of the world.
The father of four said: "My sons are all doing very well. They got jobs outside the family business and I couldn’t be happier for them.
"The first grandchild has been born now so I plan to spend a month in the US visiting. I’ll be joining my wife out there - we would have travelled together but we weren’t expecting the shop to sell so quickly."
Mr Cameron added: "I’m a firm believer that the "West is best" but after this trip I look forward to travelling more around Scotland and doing all things I didn’t really have time for before."
They are also looking to gather items of memorabilia related to the shops and business.
To contribute, email your picture or story to them. Alternatively, drop it into one of the KK memory boxes around Lochaber, including in the former shop in Caol, West Highland Museum, Fort William Library, The Granite House and Ben Nevis Book Library.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday June 21 2001
Work underway on Strontian High School
The first sods have been cut at the site of the new Ardnamurchan High School.
Work marks the end of a 15-year campaign to have the school built. It should be open by August 2002, drawing pupils from seven primary schools in the Ardgour, Morvern, Sunart, Moidart and Ardnamurchan area.
Councillor Michael Foxley said he was delighted that construction has begun.
He added: "Ardnamurchan High School will provide a traditional Highland education in the most modern environment in Scotland, supplied with the latest information and communication technology."
Dr Susan Taylor of the Ardnamurchan High School Action Group said: "I am delighted that the campaign to have a community high school built in Strontian has finally been successful.
"We are looking forward to a future of life-long learning for our children and all the residents of surrounding communities."
The project, a £7 million Public Private Partnership (PPP), has recently been dogged by controversy and belated opposition.
Responding to critics, Councillor Foxley said: "This campaign started 15 years ago.
"I carried out a survey of all parents then and 90 per cent of respondees wanted a local high school.
"The Highland Council later carried out a formal consultation on the principle of establishing a high school and since then there have been two major education authority consultations.
"In addition, there were a series of planning consultations throughout the 1990s. Over the last decade we have had a total of eight public consultation exercises involving over 20 public meetings during which support for this project has risen."
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 24 1976
Music making: a new sound
School music making has lately taken on a new sound in Lochaber. Proof of this was last week’s highly successful two-day concert presented by Classes 6 and 7 of Fort William Primary School in the assembly hall at Upper Achintore.
Russian, American and Australian folk songs, calypsos and rumbas were included in a truly international programme of music and song, all presented with great style and artistry as well as obvious enjoyment by the children.
On the opening night the headmaster, Mr Angus McIver, paid tribute to all the hard work put in by the children’s musical trainer, Mrs Isobel Henderson.
He pointed out that the concert had not been specially prepared for the occasion but was a reflection of musical work carried on during the school session.
Success at London Mòd
Kathleen MacDonald (17), Camus na Ha, Corpach, a pupil at Lochaber High School, is now back home after winning three trophies and sharing a fourth with her cousin at the annual London Mòd.
Two cups were won in oral competition from among a large country-wide entry, and another was for a set song. Kathleen also won the duet competition with her cousin, Barbara MacIntosh, Inverness.
Kathleen’s mother, who comes from Raasay, is a teacher of Gaelic at Lochaber High School. Her father, Mr Angus MacDonald, is director of architectural services for Lochaber District Council.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 19 1926
Argyll and the Isles
The Right Rev. Bishop Martin of Argyll and the Isles had brilliant summer weather during his recent visit to the Outer Hebrides.
Despite the restrictions in steamer services due to the strike, he was able to carry out his programme to the letter. During the first week of his stay in the Isles, he was the guest of the Rev. A. J. Gillies, at Daliburgh.
Confirmations took place there and at Bornish, on Sunday, 30th May. On Wednesday, His Lordship proceeded to the lonely island of Eriskay, where he was met by a number of people, who extended a real Highland welcome to him.
Confirmation took place on the feast of Corpus Christi. The music of the Mass was entirely Gaelic. The local choir, under the leadership of Mrs Macintosh, Schoolhouse, enjoys a high and well-deserved reputation for Gaelic Singing.
On Sunday afternoon the Bishop proceeded to Howbeg, where he solemnly blessed the Chapel-of-ease recently redecorated by the Rev. Father Campbell, the popular pastor of the parish.
The music of this ceremony was sung by a choir of priests. On Sunday, 6th June, Bishop Martin confirmed several persons at Benbecula and lochdar.
One of the candidates in Iochdar was an old lady of over 80 years of age. A beautiful open-air procession was held in Iochdar on Sunday evening.
The Bishop is in Barra this week to complete his programme of visits to the Outer Hebrides.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.