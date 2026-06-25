Starting at Braveheart Car Park, the children were led on a walk to find teddies and then invited to make dens for the bears.

Tanya Ross said: "We are delighted to say that STAR for Harris’s first Bear Hunt Teddy Toddle was an incredible success and though we still have some money to come in, it looks like it will have raised just under £1,000 towards our Reach for the Ward 2 Stars! campaign.

"We were, as always, overwhelmed by the incredible support given by our wonderful community with more than 30 children and their families taking part.

"Thankfully, the weather held out and the sun shone on us all as we toddled along the 2km route stopping halfway in the woods to hunt for the bears, have a snack and build dens for our teddies."

The adults were just as enthusiastic in creating fantastic dens.

STAR for Harris aims to support the treatment of childhood cancer and to help families. The money raised will be added to a fund for a playroom, garden area and family waiting area in the oncology ward at the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Ms Ross added: "We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and would like to give a special thank you to Ruari Watt from the Forestry Commission who set up the bear hunt and led us on our route.

"He was just fantastic in giving us advice on organising this event."