TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday June 30 2016
Glen Nevis teddy toddle raises £1,000 for Harris campaign
If you went down to the woods last Saturday you might have been in for a surprise as more than 30 children and families took part in a "teddy toddle" in Glen Nevis.
Starting at Braveheart Car Park, the children were led on a walk to find teddies and then invited to make dens for the bears.
Tanya Ross said: "We are delighted to say that STAR for Harris’s first Bear Hunt Teddy Toddle was an incredible success and though we still have some money to come in, it looks like it will have raised just under £1,000 towards our Reach for the Ward 2 Stars! campaign.
"We were, as always, overwhelmed by the incredible support given by our wonderful community with more than 30 children and their families taking part.
"Thankfully, the weather held out and the sun shone on us all as we toddled along the 2km route stopping halfway in the woods to hunt for the bears, have a snack and build dens for our teddies."
The adults were just as enthusiastic in creating fantastic dens.
STAR for Harris aims to support the treatment of childhood cancer and to help families. The money raised will be added to a fund for a playroom, garden area and family waiting area in the oncology ward at the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.
Ms Ross added: "We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and would like to give a special thank you to Ruari Watt from the Forestry Commission who set up the bear hunt and led us on our route.
"He was just fantastic in giving us advice on organising this event."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday June 28 2001
Portree Primary’s peerless plastephelopes are ready to patent
Portree Primary School took first prize at the national finals of the "Be an inventor" challenge run by the Glasgow Science Centre.
The pupils came up with the brain wave of plastephelopes - recyclable plastic envelopes.
The children took home £1,000 prize money to the school from the awards ceremony held at the new Glasgow Science Centre.
The idea was so good that the school has been advised it should be patented. The school has the forms, but patent applications cost money, so is there a generous benefactor in Skye who would like to help out?
All 30 class members worked on the project, so the big decision was, who would go along to the Glasgow Science Centre to receive the prize?
"The children were asked to nominate who they would like to go," said class teacher Shona MacDonald.
She was accompanied to Glasgow by Tracy Meiklejohn, Charlie Rust-Weekly, Douglas Blain and Jo Karp.
They were presented with a cheque and the "Be an Inventor" Trophy by Kevin Mellett, a NASA engineer, and sponsors Enterasys.
Shona said: "We phoned the school as soon as we got off the stage, and apparently news spread through the school like wildfire with the class involved running around telling all the other pupils.
"Everyone in the school was really thrilled. It’s a lovely high note for the primary seven class to leave on before they head to the high school and I am absolutely delighted for them."
Portree beat 5,000 primary school children from 187 schools across Scotland with their envelopes, made out of the same robust material as plastic felt tip pens, and have a snap fastening but also come with a sealing kit so that the sender can be assured of complete privacy.
The idea really impressed the judges, Robert Crawford, chief executive Scottish Enterprise; Heather Reid, the television weather presenter and Guy Robinson from the Patent Office.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 24 1976
Town hall could be rebuilt
Fort William Town Hall, gutted by fire last December is still structurally sound and could be rebuilt.
This was the somewhat surprising news given to members of Lochaber District Council General Purposes Committee last week by the director of architectural services, Mr A. MacDonald.
He said that the company dealing with the insurance claim were refusing to quote a firm figure in settlement of the fire damage to the building until they knew whether it was to be re-constructed or not.
Councillor Colin Neilson said he saw no point in re-building on the present site, where it was likely to be directly in the path of a new service road in a couple of years’ time.
All agreed that the town hall must be replaced as quickly as possible with some form of civic centre. Various sites were suggested.
Mr Neilson thought a waterfront site with panoramic views across the loch would be ideal, and Col. Forbes suggested there would be space for the proposed building above the new railway station in the town.
Councillor James MacKay commented that the sooner the present burned-out building was demolished the better. It was "an eye-sore" at the moment, he said.
After further discussion Miss Maclean of Ardgour suggested that Mr Douglas Calder, regional director of planning, should be consulted on the matter. It was agreed to invite him to meet the district council to discuss the various alternatives put forward.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 26 1926
Strontian news
The rents on the Sunart estate were collected by Mr. J. A. Fletcher, factor, on the 12th inst.
All the shooting tenants have arrived. Mr. Duncan, who has taken Kilcamb House and shootings for two years, landed a salmon of 26 lbs. from Strontian river. This is believed to be about the heaviest fish ever landed from this river.
News from St. Kilda
The steamer ‘Hebrides’ arrived at St Kilda on Friday morning of last week, but owing to the
low tide the discharging and loading of cargo was delayed.
Messrs John MacCallum and Company, owners of the Hebrides, received the following radio from Mr Blair, the steamer’s purser: "Arrived at St Kilda, our second call of the season, at 2.20 a.m. today.
"Sunshine all the way. The low tide much retarded discharging and loading of cargo. The resulting delay was to the advantage of sight-seeing passengers, of whom there is a full complement."
Mr Cameron, who has acted for seven years as missionary to the island, embarked with his family for Lochmaddy. He is being transferred to Glenelg.
His successor Mr Macleod, of Lochporten, was expected to arrive by this steamer, but has been temporarily held up. Nurse Plumbly has landed to relieve Nurse Littlejohn for a month’s holiday.
Mallaig news
Members of the Mallaig Ward journeyed by boat to Glenelg to attend a meeting of Glenelg Parish Council.
There was a good attendance, the Rev. Alex. MacTaggart, M.A., presided, with Mr. James MacRae, clerk.
Applications for relief and letters from the Board of Health were considered.
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