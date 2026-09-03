The minister for culture, tourism and external affairs was at Fort William’s waterfront for the grand opening ceremony of the pontoons following their recent completion.

The £185,000 project, led by Fort William Marina and Shoreline Company (FWMSC), was launched after disabled passengers found it difficult to get ashore from cruise liners moored at Loch Linnhe.

Declaring the pontoons officially open, Ms Hyslop said the community had made the first step into this new opportunity with "a vision, confidence and a can-do attitude."

She thanked everyone involved who wanted to do something for the community and made this happen. Ms Hyslop added she would play a big part in championing Fort William tourism.

FWMSC director Hamish Loudon said: "Fort William has been in sore need of having safe access on and off Loch Linnhe for cruise ship passengers, marine tourists and locals.

"It has been a huge amount of work to get to this stage and it is wonderful to see the pontoons already being well used.

"This is the first step towards the regeneration of the waterfront in Fort William."