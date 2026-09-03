TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday September 8 2016
Opening of new pontoons clears way for town boost
Culture and tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said there was ‘a very warm spirit in Fort William’ on Monday as the town’s new pontoons were officially opened.
The minister for culture, tourism and external affairs was at Fort William’s waterfront for the grand opening ceremony of the pontoons following their recent completion.
The £185,000 project, led by Fort William Marina and Shoreline Company (FWMSC), was launched after disabled passengers found it difficult to get ashore from cruise liners moored at Loch Linnhe.
Declaring the pontoons officially open, Ms Hyslop said the community had made the first step into this new opportunity with "a vision, confidence and a can-do attitude."
She thanked everyone involved who wanted to do something for the community and made this happen. Ms Hyslop added she would play a big part in championing Fort William tourism.
FWMSC director Hamish Loudon said: "Fort William has been in sore need of having safe access on and off Loch Linnhe for cruise ship passengers, marine tourists and locals.
"It has been a huge amount of work to get to this stage and it is wonderful to see the pontoons already being well used.
"This is the first step towards the regeneration of the waterfront in Fort William."
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday September 6 2001
Lochaber victory in Ben Nevis race
Lochaber Athletics Club was celebrating an excellent win by club member David Rodgers, of Fort William, at Saturday’s Ben Nevis race.
Despite the terrible weather, David managed a creditable time of 1hr and 29 minutes and 24 seconds.
This is the third time he has won the race and stopped Ian Holmes of Bingley Harriers equalling David Cannon’s record five wins in the ‘70s.
The day was a roaring success for Lochaber Athletics Club with Dawn Scott finishing third lady and collecting the prize for first local lady.
Sara Byrne took fourth place and Julie Anderson fifth and collectively they won first ladies team prize.
For David Noel Williams the day marked his 21st Ben Race and he was awarded with the Connochie Plaque.
John Smith was the best local after David Rodgers and Gordon Smith took best veteran over 50. Brian Davidson took the best local under 23, with John Maitland best local veteran over 40.
Fort William Fire Brigade team picked up the best fire brigade team trophy despite team member Robbie Cant losing a shoe halfway up when he had to borrow shoes from a spectator.
This year saw the 50th anniversary of the recommencement of the Ben Race after the Second World War.
The race was started by Brian Kearney who won the first Ben Race after its resumption in 1950.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday September 9 1976
Strike-hit schools may close
Lochaber schools are getting into a very dirty state, the District’s environmental health committee was told on Tuesday during a discussion on the current strike action by school cleaners.
Director J. Cormack reported the strikers were being supported by council dustmen, who were now refusing to collect from schools.
The situation was getting more serious every day. Adding to the toilet problem in primary schools; children’s milk disposable bags had not been removed since the previous week and in secondary schools there was putrefying food in waste bins in the domestic science department.
It was not for him to say close the schools, he said, but if these offensive matters could not be dealt with, he saw no alternative.
He said he and Dr Joan Godfrey, superintendent, would be making early representations to the education authority on the matter.
Councillor Nigel Wilson said he blamed the Region. In his view they should have consulted the school cleaners before taking any action to reduce their hours.
Said the chairman Mr D. MacDonald, Mallaig: "We must be extremely careful not to make this strike prolonged."
Barcaldine factory needs rain for a day
Over 100 men were temporarily laid off at Alginate Industry’s Barcaldine factory this week as a result of the water shortage.
A spokesman for the company said on Tuesday that despite cloudier weather the water situation had not improved over the past few days.
At least 24 hours’ rainfall was needed, he said, before they could consider bringing the men back to work.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday September 4 1926
Owner granted resumption
An interesting decision has been issued by the Scottish Land Court with regard to a holding on the Culloden Estate, tenanted by Robert Souter, whose forbears were on the holding for over 100 years.
The holding was purchased in 1924 and was willed to Mrs Warren, Alexander Place, Inverness, who desires to have personal occupation.
The Court of Session has laid it down that if it is proved that a holding constituted the applicant’s only landed estate, and if there was a bona-fide intention on the applicant’s part to reside on the holding, it was the duty of the Land Court to grant resumption, without exercising any discretion in the matter.
The Land Court, being satisfied that the holding is the applicant’s only landed estate, or that she intends to reside on the holding, authorises the applicant to resume possession of the holding at the term of Whitsunday, 1928, subject to the payment to the respondent of compensation in respect of improvements.
Lochaber Agricultural Show
The catalogue of the Lochaber Agricultural Society’s Show, which is being held this week, shows considerable expansion as compared with that of last year.
Classification is given for blackfaced and Cheviot sheep, Highland, Ayrshire, and Friesian and other breeds of cattle, horses, pigs, goats, rabbits, dairy, field and garden produce.
There are a large number of prizes both in money and kind, including two handsome silver caps presented by Sir Henry Fairfax-Lucy, and Mr Young, Glenfinnan.
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