A look back at what was in the news 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

The dolphins would like to thank Arlene and Gordon Green, Dinah Bosomworth, John, Lizzie and Christophe Lefebvre, David Danson, Ann McCartan and Alison Barr for making the event possible.

Jilly, Ruby, Megan and Molly Dykes won second place in both relays. Jilly was fastest through the water in all her events.

There was more success to come in the relays with Christopher McCartan finishing third in both medley and freestyle relays.

Ruby added a silver and bronze to her medal tally while Megan Danson swam her way to three medals, two silver and one bronze.

The team battled it out against swimmers from Ardvreck school, Lochaber Swim Team, Phoenix Aquatics and Sheppard Swim School to come away with four golds, two for Jilly Lefebvre, one for Arasi Kasirajan and one for Ruby Bosomworth.

In total 64 young swimmers from around Scotland competed, with the Mid Argyll Dolphins being represented by a team of eight.

The Mid Argyll Dolphins took plenty of prizes at a swimming gala at Glenalmond College.

2016: Canned Haggis had everyone on the floor dancing.

2016: Canned Haggis had everyone on the floor dancing.

Local artists got a chance to perform too and were much enjoyed by the appreciative audience.

All the dancing was hungry work and there was a delicious bring and share buffet to replenish energy levels between dances.

There was one mainly for the wee ones called the Flying Scot where they were encouraged to pretend to be the famous Flying Scotsman train.

A good crowd had their dancing shoes on and they were well-needed as Canned Haggis had everyone on the floor for a variety of dances.

The family event, held at Ardrishaig Public Hall was the high note of the birthday celebrations that have been going on throughout June.

Staff and board members of the Mid Argyll Community Pool were among the more enthusiastic dancers as the pool celebrated its 20th year with a ceilidh.

2006: Nick Nairn visited Tarbert Seafood Festival for the second consecutive year. He opened the festival by crowning Seafood Queen Collette MacFarlane and princesses Jacquelyn Clark, left, and Cara Kemp.

TWENTY YEARS AGO Friday July 7 2006 Keys handed over for Dochas Fund’s new carers’ centre Lochgilphead-based charity the Dochas Fund has taken a step closer to moving into its new gallery and carers’ centre, having received the keys to the building. Catherine Paterson, cofounder of the charity, received the keys from representatives of McCardel McKay. The centre will open its doors to the public on August 26 when the Dochas Fund will hold its annual Penny Lane fundraising event. Included in the programme of events will be a balloon race and a street party to thank the community for their support in raising funds to construct the new premises. Catherine said: "The community has helped us build the new centre, now we need to help build its future." The new building will house an art gallery, where the first show will be an exhibition of original work by Dochas Fund founder John Paterson. Two new cards have been produced from the collection to celebrate the opening. A special ‘drop-in’ day will be held in partnership with the gallery’s neighbour, the ARMS Centre.

2006: Catherine Paterson of the Dochas Fund receives the keys to the new gallery and carers’ centre from Tom McCardel of McCardel McKay.

1986: Murdo MacDonald with council officer John Warn after hearing about the importance of the Kilmory telephone exchange’s tiled floored.

FORTY YEARS AGO Friday July 4 1986 Council ‘floored’ over valuable find Murdo MacDonald, Argyll and Bute District Council’s archivist, is out on the tiles. And it’s not the result of indulging in the local wine, but just that he has received a technical knock-out from the National Tiles and Architectural Ceramics Society. He was floored to learn that the tiles in the former entrance hall of the Council’s headquarters at Kilmory Castle, Lochgilphead, have been identified as the earliest work of Herbert Minton (1793-1858), who ranks with all the great Victorian architects like Butterfield, Pugin, Scott. The entrance hall is now the council’s telephone exchange. And the discovery has caused such a buzz of excitement among enthusiasts that Mr Hans van Leemen of the School of Humanities of Leeds Polytechnic has asked for permission to photograph the floor for the records of the society. "Herbert Minton was a manufacturer of pottery and porcelain and made among other things majolica and Palissy ware and I was completely taken aback when I realised the significance of the discovery," said Mr MacDonald. Mr George Beaulah, from North Humberside, who made the discovery while researching a book on 19th century church tiles has described the find as "of great interest and invaluable". He said: "During my research I noticed that Sir John P Orde who built Kilmory Castle had ordered a pavement for his hall back in 1836/7 from Herbert Minton which pre-dates his earliest known work in 1841 which can be seen in Temple Church, London. "This piece of work was experimental and had never been seen before. "But I managed to confirm that it was in fact Minton’s work by checking on his original sketches which are in Stoke-on-Trent Library. "It is the earliest example of decorated floor tiles in this country. Tiles of this kind went out of date in 1540 with the dissolution of the monasteries and it wasn’t until Minton appeared on the scene in 1836 with this example at Kilmory that they resurfaced," he added. Mr Beaulah continued: "These tiles are so important that members of our society would want one each. I couldn’t put a price on the floor." Commenting on this newfound asset Mr Douglas Currie, a council chairman, said: "It looks like we’ll have to let our insurance company have a look at what’s under our feet before we take any further steps."