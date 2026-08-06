‘A total of £500 was raised which will help island children attend the National Mòd in Stornoway in October.’

‘We would like to give a special thanks to Claire and Gerry Ralston at Salen Hotel for their hospitality and generous donation.

A spokeswoman for the committee said: ‘We would like to thank all the participants, supporters, marshals, helpers and everyone who came along to make the day a success.

Jim Baron was also on hand with the ice-cream van to keep youngsters refreshed, especially after a shot on the bouncy castle.

Alasdair Whyte, John Archbold and Graham Renton entertained with music while the crowd browsed the tombola, ‘Deal or no Deal,’ treasure map and raffle stalls.

Fiona Cherry and Lee Paterson Proud won the hotly-contested adult race, which saw a sprint start from Laura Hewitt and Carol Paterson ending in some grazed elbows, with a time of 15.25 minutes.

Iain Ralston and his passenger Alexander Quinn were first juniors past the post with an impressive time of 9.35 minutes, closely followed by Camrie MacInnes and Evie Kellett in second place.

Kate MacRae and Gemma Paterson won the adult prize with their take on ‘Salen Superheroes.’

Before last month’s race started, teams were judged on their attire, with the brother and sister team of Karis and Bailey Brown winning the junior category with their ‘Baby on Board’ entry.

2016: Dris, two, with owner Janet Taylor. Dris was overall dog champion at Bunessan Show.

2016: Dris, two, with owner Janet Taylor. Dris was overall dog champion at Bunessan Show.

Above caption: 2001: Oban is once again a finalist in the Scotland in Bloom competition and organisations in town have been working hard to make sure it is looking its best. Oban Town Centre Amenity Association, Oban Litter Busters and Argyll and Bute Council are just some of the organisations that have joined forces to try to win the competition.

Since 1994 Oban has been a finalist six times but never the winner.

The judges take the overall look of the town into consideration when making their decision, including flowers and cleanliness.

Earlier this year the Oban Common Good Fund gave £3,000 to give the flower beds at the Corran Halls a makeover and without a doubt they are looking bright and beautiful.

Pictured here among the begonias is council gardener Nigel Campbell, left, and his assistant Kenny Carmichael. Judging for the competition was in July and prize-winners will be notified in September.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO



Thursday August 9 2001



Oban big cat in car park



The best sighting to date of Argyll’s mystery black cat took place on Monday evening in the hospital car park in Oban.

Rhona Collins, of Pulpit Drive, had arrived for her night shift as a staff nurse, at Lorn and Islands District General Hospital when she saw the cat and stood watching it through binoculars.

‘I just hoped someone else would arrive to see it,’ she said and her prayers were answered when Sheila Kerr, of Millpark, an auxiliary nurse, arrived.

‘Rhona all but dragged me out of my car to come and see it,’ said Sheila. What they saw confounded them both. Both are agreed that what the saw was definitely not a domestic cat.

‘It was far too big, about the size of a springer spaniel,’ said Rhona. ‘It had a massive back end with big, powerful hind legs,’ said Sheila, ‘it turned its head without moving its body and stared. It was sort of growling in its throat.’

Both women were too fascinated to be frightened and moved forward to get a better look.

‘It was by the door of the outpatients’ department near to where the Friends of the Elderly minibus is always parked,’ said Rhona. ‘It had a pointed, cat-like face, with quite small, pointed ears. It was black all over and had short hair.’

The cat moved and the women followed, going either side of a car. Sheila found herself at one end of the car, and the cat at the other, about six feet away.

‘Its ears were pulled back, probably in fear, and then it turned and ran away down the side of the hospital.’

Rhona is just glad that someone else saw it as well as her: ‘I wouldn’t have said anything if I hadn’t had someone else there who saw it as well.’