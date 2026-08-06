TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday August 11 2016
Fancy that! Pram race raises £500 to get youngsters to Mòd
Twelve teams took part in the first Salen pram race which raised £500 to help children attend this year’s Mòd.
Before last month’s race started, teams were judged on their attire, with the brother and sister team of Karis and Bailey Brown winning the junior category with their ‘Baby on Board’ entry.
Kate MacRae and Gemma Paterson won the adult prize with their take on ‘Salen Superheroes.’
Iain Ralston and his passenger Alexander Quinn were first juniors past the post with an impressive time of 9.35 minutes, closely followed by Camrie MacInnes and Evie Kellett in second place.
Fiona Cherry and Lee Paterson Proud won the hotly-contested adult race, which saw a sprint start from Laura Hewitt and Carol Paterson ending in some grazed elbows, with a time of 15.25 minutes.
Alasdair Whyte, John Archbold and Graham Renton entertained with music while the crowd browsed the tombola, ‘Deal or no Deal,’ treasure map and raffle stalls.
Jim Baron was also on hand with the ice-cream van to keep youngsters refreshed, especially after a shot on the bouncy castle.
A spokeswoman for the committee said: ‘We would like to thank all the participants, supporters, marshals, helpers and everyone who came along to make the day a success.
‘We would like to give a special thanks to Claire and Gerry Ralston at Salen Hotel for their hospitality and generous donation.
‘A total of £500 was raised which will help island children attend the National Mòd in Stornoway in October.’
Above caption: 2001: Oban is once again a finalist in the Scotland in Bloom competition and organisations in town have been working hard to make sure it is looking its best. Oban Town Centre Amenity Association, Oban Litter Busters and Argyll and Bute Council are just some of the organisations that have joined forces to try to win the competition.
Since 1994 Oban has been a finalist six times but never the winner.
The judges take the overall look of the town into consideration when making their decision, including flowers and cleanliness.
Earlier this year the Oban Common Good Fund gave £3,000 to give the flower beds at the Corran Halls a makeover and without a doubt they are looking bright and beautiful.
Pictured here among the begonias is council gardener Nigel Campbell, left, and his assistant Kenny Carmichael. Judging for the competition was in July and prize-winners will be notified in September.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday August 9 2001
Oban big cat in car park
The best sighting to date of Argyll’s mystery black cat took place on Monday evening in the hospital car park in Oban.
Rhona Collins, of Pulpit Drive, had arrived for her night shift as a staff nurse, at Lorn and Islands District General Hospital when she saw the cat and stood watching it through binoculars.
‘I just hoped someone else would arrive to see it,’ she said and her prayers were answered when Sheila Kerr, of Millpark, an auxiliary nurse, arrived.
‘Rhona all but dragged me out of my car to come and see it,’ said Sheila. What they saw confounded them both. Both are agreed that what the saw was definitely not a domestic cat.
‘It was far too big, about the size of a springer spaniel,’ said Rhona. ‘It had a massive back end with big, powerful hind legs,’ said Sheila, ‘it turned its head without moving its body and stared. It was sort of growling in its throat.’
Both women were too fascinated to be frightened and moved forward to get a better look.
‘It was by the door of the outpatients’ department near to where the Friends of the Elderly minibus is always parked,’ said Rhona. ‘It had a pointed, cat-like face, with quite small, pointed ears. It was black all over and had short hair.’
The cat moved and the women followed, going either side of a car. Sheila found herself at one end of the car, and the cat at the other, about six feet away.
‘Its ears were pulled back, probably in fear, and then it turned and ran away down the side of the hospital.’
Rhona is just glad that someone else saw it as well as her: ‘I wouldn’t have said anything if I hadn’t had someone else there who saw it as well.’
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday August 5 1976
Local man joins trade delegation to Russia
An Oban man has been chosen by the local branch of the Transport and General Workers Union to represent the union on a trade delegation to Russia later this month.
He is Mr James MacMorris, a pasteuriser at the Oban CWS Creamery.
Mr MacMorris, who lives at 25 Glencruitten Drive, will fly from Prestwick Airport on August 28 with a party of 14 trade unionists led by Mr Alex Kitson.
During the visit which lasts until September 11 the party will observe the workings of the trade unions in Russia and their visit will include trips to Moscow and Leningrad.
Explaining that the visit to Russia only takes place every six years Mr MacMorris said: ‘I am very pleased to be chosen by the Oban branch for such an important mission.’
At some future date, a Russian trade union delegation will pay a return visit to Scotland.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday August 7 1926
House of Commons: West Highland roads
Mr F. A. Macquisten (C. Argyllshire) asked the Minister of Transport whether he would consider making a survey of the roads in the West Highlands where the population was too scanty to maintain highways for the many motor vehicles which came from all parts of Britain, and frequented the West Highland roads, and on completion of such survey proceed to reconstruct the principal roads in these areas at the cost of the Road Fund.
The Minister of Transport (Lt.-Colonel W. Ashley) said that surveys and works were being undertaken along the course of the Inverness-Glasgow road in Argyllshire and adjoining counties, but he was not in a position to extend this exceptional treatment to the whole of the roads in the West Highlands.
Substantial grants were made year by year from the Road Fund to assist the highway authorities, and particularly those in sparsely populated areas, in the maintenance and improvement of their roads.
Replying to a further question by Mr Macquisten, as to many roads which required very substantial grants for their upkeep, the Minister of Transport pointed out that extra assistance had been given this year in aid of these unclassified roads.
Chief Constable warns motorists
Major W. D. Allan, Chief Constable of Argyllshire, warns motorists that motor police patrols have been formed in Argyll-shire to deal with motorists who disregard the rule of the road.
The Chief Constable points out that the rule is broken by a great many motorists, especially when rounding corners by failing to sound the horn or keep to the proper side of the road.
Motorcycle accident
A motorcycle accident occurred on the public road between Taynuilt and Connel on Saturday night as a result of which Mr Thomas J. Mackay, solicitor, son of Mr Donald Mackay, J.P., Reay Cottage, Clachan, sustained a somewhat serious head injury.
It appears that Mr Mackay on his way home was nearing the entrance gate to Achnacloich House, when the rear wheel of his machine skidded, and he was thrown to the roadway.
The cycle was undamaged.
The matter was reported by a passing cyclist, Mr Archd. Cumming, Oban, who, after doing his best for the injured man left him in charge of another motorist and cycled to Connel to procure a doctor.
In answer to a ‘phone call Dr Currie, Oban, motored out and conveyed the injured man to Oban. It is understood that Mr Mackay is now making favourable progress towards recovery.
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