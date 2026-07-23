Hope Kitchen raised £978.83 in cash and received three trolleys of food when volunteers packed bags and set up a collection point in Tesco last weekend.

Lorraine King, manager of Oban’s Hope Kitchen, said: ‘We are busy because of the school holidays.

‘Children are at home all day, so they eat more. In the past couple of weeks, the demand for food parcels has more than doubled so the food collected will go a long way.



‘People are so generous. It was ordinary, everyday folk that were putting it in. I think we will do it once a year, or more, if Tesco lets us.

‘We are very grateful for the food and money that was raised. We can’t thank the people of Oban and beyond enough for their generosity. Every penny and every item of food collected will go directly to the people we support.’



Lyndsay Ross, who volunteers at Hope Kitchen, added: ‘We did a collection in Tesco on Friday and on Saturday we were packing bags.

‘We have about £500 to £600 worth in food, probably more, and about the same in cash.

‘People have been so supportive - they have not just put money in a box; they have gone and bought stuff and put it on our collection table.

‘It’s amazing. It’s all non-perishable, so we can give it away in food parcels.

‘When you think about all the people we can feed, it’s amazing.’