TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday July 28 2016
Generous people donate in droves
An Oban food bank will put donations to good use after demand has ‘more than doubled’ in recent weeks.
Hope Kitchen raised £978.83 in cash and received three trolleys of food when volunteers packed bags and set up a collection point in Tesco last weekend.
Lorraine King, manager of Oban’s Hope Kitchen, said: ‘We are busy because of the school holidays.
‘Children are at home all day, so they eat more. In the past couple of weeks, the demand for food parcels has more than doubled so the food collected will go a long way.
‘People are so generous. It was ordinary, everyday folk that were putting it in. I think we will do it once a year, or more, if Tesco lets us.
‘We are very grateful for the food and money that was raised. We can’t thank the people of Oban and beyond enough for their generosity. Every penny and every item of food collected will go directly to the people we support.’
Lyndsay Ross, who volunteers at Hope Kitchen, added: ‘We did a collection in Tesco on Friday and on Saturday we were packing bags.
‘We have about £500 to £600 worth in food, probably more, and about the same in cash.
‘People have been so supportive - they have not just put money in a box; they have gone and bought stuff and put it on our collection table.
‘It’s amazing. It’s all non-perishable, so we can give it away in food parcels.
‘When you think about all the people we can feed, it’s amazing.’
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday July 26 2001
Benderloch piper plays Cupid in the castle
Benderloch piper Dugie MacColl recently took on the strangest assignment of his musical career to play Cupid to a young American couple.
With the evening sun sinking into the Firth of Lorne, Dugie’s piping provided a musical backdrop as Texan James Diel proposed to his girlfriend Megan MacDougall within the ancient ruins of Dunollie Castle.
Megan and her sister, Rachel, who are also from Texas, had been holidaying in Oban when to their surprise James, a Houston-based tax consultant, suddenly appeared in Station Square bearing a huge bouquet.
Megan was then whisked off for a candlelight dinner in one of the town’s top hotels before being taken to Dunollie Castle.
Said James: ‘I know it is the seat of the Clan MacDougall and I thought it would be nice to propose to Megan there.’
Dugie, who rushed from playing at a Taynuilt ceilidh to keep the romantic engagement said afterwards: ‘I think I must have played the right music because she accepted.
‘I saw them the following day and she showed me the ring. I don’t know what I would have done if she’d turned him down.’
Hearing the pipes and finding out what was going on, estate staff John and Janice Kincaid who live at nearby Gardener’s Cottage, produced a ‘wee dram’ to celebrate the occasion.
The couple, who plan to wed in December, said they would definitely return to Oban for another holiday in some years’ time, but this time with their children.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday July 22 1976
Tremor shakes Islay
An earthquake which rocked Islay in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week shook houses, rattled windowpanes, and roused islanders from their sleep.
The ‘quake, which was recorded 120 miles away in Edinburgh, seems however to have caused no damage on the island.
Reports from Islay indicate that the tremor was felt most strongly in the Bowmore/Bridgend/Ballygrant area, where residents were wakened by a low rumble like thunder, and found their houses shaking. The tremor was also felt in the Oa, and at Kilchoman and Portnahaven.
It was timed by instruments in Edinburgh as starting at 5.48 a.m. and lasted for twenty seconds.
Islanders variously reported the earthquake as lasting between ten seconds and a minute, indicating that the effects were fairly localised.
One man who felt the tremor particularly strongly was Mr Robert Cunningham, of Nereby Farm above Bridgend. ‘It woke us up and we lay there listening to it for about a minute,’ he said. ‘There was a deep rumbling and the house was shaking and rattling. I just couldn’t believe it; my wife was terrified.’
He added that in the past months he had felt several other minor tremors at his farm, which was built on solid rock and was therefore not cushioned in any way.
‘But this was the worst one ever,’ he said on Thursday.
The ‘quake was registered at the Institute of Geological Sciences in Edinburgh, where a spokesman said it had reached a magnitude of 3.3 on the ‘body-wave scale,’ a table used for measuring smaller tremors’ that do not register on the usual Richter scale.
He added that the Institute would now be running an ‘earthquake questionnaire’ in the local Press to assist with research.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday July 24 1926
Lead coffin unearthed at Iona
Lieut Col Alexander M’Lean
.. . . . India Reg
. . .Years
Recently during the work of preparing the ground for relaying the floor of the little old Chapel in the Releig-Oran there was unearthed a lead coffin with the above inscription in gold letters.
The number of the Regiment and the date are indecipherable. So far, the question of identity has not been conclusively settled, but the consensus of opinion is that the coffin contains the remains of Alaister M’Lean of the ‘Carraig’ family.
This will be easily attested by reference to the War Office records or by local authorities.
The chest is peculiarly shaped, something like a fish. There were two other M’Leans or MacLaines interred in Iona about the same time as Lieut.-Colonel M’Lean.
There is at least one person on the Island who remembers the funeral of Lieutenant-Colonel M’Lean and its strange associations. There was a constant watch kept over the grave for six weeks, the dread of ‘body snatchers’ so common at that time being the reason.
A man called Ryan or Rion was notoriously associated with this gruesome practice.
I have listened to many weird and nerve-wracking tales at the nightly Ceilidhs of the uncanny noises and apparitions seen and heard at this particular vigil.
So apprehensive of spirits would the listeners become that in passing the ‘Releig’ so late at night they used to remove their shoes and pass silently till half ways was reached and then they made a dash for it.
A Flag Stone with four freestone small pillars at each corner has also been discovered.
The pillars evidently supported some effigy. So far nothing tangible can be ascertained about this tomb. It is being retained in its present position and will be safely protected.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.