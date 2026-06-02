On the morning of Tuesday April 21, 2026 Mark Sillars got on the first ferry leaving Ardrossan for Brodick. His intention was to take the ferry to Arran, remain on the ferry and return to Ardrossan. He was interested in photographing birds on passage at this time of year. He was particularly interested in skuas and, although on this occasion he saw no skuas, he did photograph a range of other species, including one of a group of three terns. The included photograph is the actual photograph and the other is a cropped version of the bird showing the distinct features of the species including the red bill with the black tip. The tern was rightly identified as common tern.

The information, including the photograph, was posted on the Clyde Scottish Ornithologists’ Club’s WhatsApp group. I contacted Mark because I wanted to know if this was closer to Arran than to the mainland because, if it was, then it was an Arran record rather than an Ayrshire record. Mike checked the time when the ferry left and the corrected time on his camera and was of the view that “the terns were in Arran airspace.”