Animal-lover Jill Plenderleith of Brodick has had the privilege of watching the life cycle of a family of house martins that nested under the eaves of her house.
Her charming tale highlights the struggles and dangers these little birds face and much to her relief, ends on a positive note despite the young bird family facing two major life-threatening challenges.
Jill picks up the story: “Earlier this spring, a pair of house martins arrived in Brodick after their incredible journey from Africa and set about building a nest under the eaves of our house.
“Watching them construct the nest from countless beakfuls of mud was impressive enough, but they soon faced another challenge – a determined gang of house sparrows who seemed intent on staging a hostile takeover.
“A quick internet search introduced me to the concept of a “sparrow curtain” – strands of weighted string hanging below the nest entrance that allow house martins to swoop underneath while making life much harder for the wee, dumpy sparrows.
“The timing was perfect. A roofer was already coming to fix some guttering and roof slates, so I managed to sneak an extra job onto his list. Thankfully, the curtain worked a treat. The martins flew effortlessly under and into the nest while the sparrows appeared thoroughly outmanoeuvred.
“Before long, the nest was complete and the sound of hungry chicks could be heard coming from above.”
However, the domestic peace and tranquillity was soon shattered when disaster struck and the nest collapsed after the spell of heavy rain and high winds.
Jill continued: “I could hear the chicks chirping and with a little help from Frida and Darcie, the dogs, assisting in the search operation, two chicks were quickly found alive and well in a nearby plant pot and behind the fence. I sent photos to Charlotte Clough at Arran Vets and Jim Cassels of Arran Birding, who both kindly got back to me quickly. Their verdict was encouraging: the chicks were close to fledging, but would still need their parents to continue feeding them.
“With their advice, I remembered I had an unused artificial house martin nest somewhere in the hut. It was quickly installed – not quite as high as the original nest, but as high as I was willing to venture. The two chicks were carefully placed into their new home and then came the wait to see if Mum and Dad would accept the ‘new hoose’.
“Thankfully, within an hour they were back and feeding the chicks as if nothing had happened.”
Among of all of the excitement, Jill had not realised that a third chick had also fallen out of the next and was in grave danger from both natural predators but also from starvation as swallows and martins are completely dependent on their parents to bring them food, even after fledging.
Almost miraculously, its tiny chirps were heard and Jill discovered the third chick which she quickly reunited with its siblings. The lucky chick was reunited with its family and quickly joined the queue for food.
Jill provided the Banner with an update on the progress of the young family. She said: “The family continues to do well. Mum and Dad are working overtime and they finally fledged the other day.
“After flying thousands of miles, building a nest from scratch, defeating the sparrows and surviving a nest collapse, they’ve certainly earned a bit of sunshine!”
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