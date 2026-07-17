Her charming tale highlights the struggles and dangers these little birds face and much to her relief, ends on a positive note despite the young bird family facing two major life-threatening challenges.

Jill picks up the story: “Earlier this spring, a pair of house martins arrived in Brodick after their incredible journey from Africa and set about building a nest under the eaves of our house.

“Watching them construct the nest from countless beakfuls of mud was impressive enough, but they soon faced another challenge – a determined gang of house sparrows who seemed intent on staging a hostile takeover.

“A quick internet search introduced me to the concept of a “sparrow curtain” – strands of weighted string hanging below the nest entrance that allow house martins to swoop underneath while making life much harder for the wee, dumpy sparrows.

“The timing was perfect. A roofer was already coming to fix some guttering and roof slates, so I managed to sneak an extra job onto his list. Thankfully, the curtain worked a treat. The martins flew effortlessly under and into the nest while the sparrows appeared thoroughly outmanoeuvred.

“Before long, the nest was complete and the sound of hungry chicks could be heard coming from above.”