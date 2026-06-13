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Leisure

What can you expect from the Clipper Race?

What can you expect from the Clipper Race?

The Clipper fleet is expected to arrive in town after spending two weeks racing across the Atlantic from the USA between July 10 and 13. 
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Sold-out crowds celebrate best of island life at Sound of Gigha

Sold-out crowds celebrate best of island life at Sound of Gigha

Jun 13, 2026
Line-up announced for Fèis na Mara 2026

Line-up announced for Fèis na Mara 2026

Jun 13, 2026
Slainte Davaar Allstars to close MOK Fest in style

Slainte Davaar Allstars to close MOK Fest in style

Jun 12, 2026
Luing remembers Latvian loss

Luing remembers Latvian loss

Jun 11, 2026
Ellenabeich Museum needs you

Ellenabeich Museum needs you

Jun 11, 2026
CARING FOR THE CARERS Argyll & Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is committed to supporting those who care for others. 8th - 14th June 2026

CARING FOR THE CARERS Argyll & Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is committed to supporting those who care for others. 8th - 14th June 2026

Jun 11, 2026
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