The funding comes from the charity’s Walking Network Fund, awarded to members of their Walking Network across Scotland. These grants support the delivery of Health Walks — free, accessible group walks that help people walk and wheel more. Some members also include movements that support strength and balance into their Health Walks or lead indoor sessions.

This year, £350,000 has been awarded to 30 Walking Network members across Scotland.

Laura White, Walking Network Manager at Walking Scotland, said: “These grants mean that more people can enjoy the benefits of walking and wheeling in a safe, welcoming environment. Regular walking and wheeling improve our physical health, support our wellbeing and help us feel more connected to our communities.”

Last year, a Walking Network member recorded the impact of their activities. In a survey of 40 participants, 69% felt more connected to people, 46% felt less lonely, and 100% agreed that walking had improved their physical health. These findings show just how powerful regular, supported walking and wheeling can be in helping people feel healthier and more connected.

Communities Working Together (Argyll and Bute TSI) support voluntary and community organisations. They have been awarded a grant that will allow them to reach those living with long term health conditions and people in more disadvantaged communities.

Mahailia Kateryna, Wellbeing Manager, said: "For an area as large and dispersed as Argyll and Bute, this funding makes a real difference. It means our walk leaders are better supported, and it lets us test a new approach to getting people active — one we’re hopeful we can learn from and grow across the region in the years to come."