Classical, jazz, chamber and folk music will all be represented during the course of the festival which features a different concert every night for seven days. Daytime concerts, talks and a storytelling performance are also included in the programme.

Local musicians will perform alongside acts from around the world at the events taking place in a variety of locations around the island.

Among the many performances, Brodick musicians Findlay Napier and Gillian Frame will play Brodick Golf Club on the evening of Saturday August 22. Their support act will be young singer and bandura player Mariia Petrovska, who left Ukraine for the UK after the Russian invasion. Banduras are Ukraine’s national instrument and look like a cross between a lute and a harp. Mariia will also play her Ukranian folk music in Kilmory Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The children of Kilmory School will be joined by Mariia and five young woodwind instrumentalists from Germany on Friday August 21 at 3pm in Kilmory Hall. Together they will perform ‘A Song for Arran’ composed by Kilmory composer Electra Perivolaris.