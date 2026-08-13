Arran International Festival of Chamber Music and Song begins on Monday, offering a week-long series of concerts and talks under the banner ‘belonging without borders’.
Classical, jazz, chamber and folk music will all be represented during the course of the festival which features a different concert every night for seven days. Daytime concerts, talks and a storytelling performance are also included in the programme.
Local musicians will perform alongside acts from around the world at the events taking place in a variety of locations around the island.
Among the many performances, Brodick musicians Findlay Napier and Gillian Frame will play Brodick Golf Club on the evening of Saturday August 22. Their support act will be young singer and bandura player Mariia Petrovska, who left Ukraine for the UK after the Russian invasion. Banduras are Ukraine’s national instrument and look like a cross between a lute and a harp. Mariia will also play her Ukranian folk music in Kilmory Hall on Saturday afternoon.
The children of Kilmory School will be joined by Mariia and five young woodwind instrumentalists from Germany on Friday August 21 at 3pm in Kilmory Hall. Together they will perform ‘A Song for Arran’ composed by Kilmory composer Electra Perivolaris.
Young performers selected from Arran Music School will also host ‘A concert crossing borders’ with the visiting musicians at Whiting Bay Hall on Thursday August 20.
Whiting Bay storyteller Marty Ross will close the festival with a performance of his live theatre adventure ‘Dryad’ in Roots of Arran Community Woodland on Sunday August 23 at 11am.
Further information about each event is available on the festival website at www.arraninternationalfestival.com/
Entry is free at all events for under 18s and tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.com/arran-international-festival-trust or on the door.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.