Stay local, earn well

Building a career in aquaculture on the waters of the west coast offers stable, year-round employment producing a product exported around the world.

Salmon farming roles offer competitive pay, with average earnings of around £44,500, about 16 per cent above the national average.

Recruitment is taking place at all levels, from school-leavers and graduates to people already working in related fields.

The sector includes more than 100 roles, spanning freshwater and seawater operations, fish health, environmental regulation, logistics, engineering, finance, IT and human resources.

Young people can enter through Foundation and Modern Apprenticeships, college courses at the University of the Highlands and Islands, or graduate roles in science, engineering and business.

Many employees begin straight from school and build long-term careers locally, progressing into senior technical or management roles.

Salmon farming supports approximately 11,000 jobs across Scotland, including 1,100 directly employed in Argyll and Bute and 565 in the Highlands, where farms sit at the heart of many communities.