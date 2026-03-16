Scotland’s salmon sector is thriving and offers real opportunity for young people growing up on the west coast, with a wide range of rewarding, well-paid careers available close to home.
Stay local, earn well
Building a career in aquaculture on the waters of the west coast offers stable, year-round employment producing a product exported around the world.
Salmon farming roles offer competitive pay, with average earnings of around £44,500, about 16 per cent above the national average.
Recruitment is taking place at all levels, from school-leavers and graduates to people already working in related fields.
The sector includes more than 100 roles, spanning freshwater and seawater operations, fish health, environmental regulation, logistics, engineering, finance, IT and human resources.
Young people can enter through Foundation and Modern Apprenticeships, college courses at the University of the Highlands and Islands, or graduate roles in science, engineering and business.
Many employees begin straight from school and build long-term careers locally, progressing into senior technical or management roles.
Salmon farming supports approximately 11,000 jobs across Scotland, including 1,100 directly employed in Argyll and Bute and 565 in the Highlands, where farms sit at the heart of many communities.
School success
To help pupils understand the opportunities available in coastal areas, Salmon Scotland runs a long-established schools programme, giving young people a first-hand look at careers in aquaculture.
Thousands of pupils have attended careers events at schools across the Highlands and islands, including Campbeltown Grammar, Lochgilphead Joint Campus and Portree High School.
Organised with regional Developing the Young Workforce organisations, the events bring together employers and training providers such as Mowi Scotland, Bakkafrost, Scottish Sea Farms, AKVA Group Scotland, BioMar, Hendrix Genetics, Seaweed Scotland, Inverlussa Marine Services, Pharmaq, MoRov and Ferguson Transport.
Other participants include the University of the Highlands and Islands, Lantra, the Roslin Institute and the Scottish Association for Marine Science.
Activities range from live fish-feeding demonstrations and a “Salmon on Ice” stand where pupils learn to check fish health, to “fishy forensics” sessions showing how biology and veterinary science keep fish healthy.
Pupils can also explore aquaculture technology, testing underwater cameras, control boxes and robotics equipment, and see how digital tools support daily farm operations.
Bringing the lab to the classroom
After a recent careers event at Campbeltown Grammar, depute headteacher Liz Thomson said it gave pupils “a valuable opportunity to see how the subjects they study in class from biology to digital technology, apply directly to high-value careers right here in the heart of our community” and “inspired the next generation of scientists, engineers and farmers”.
She added: “It was a pleasure to see our hall buzzing with energy as pupils explored everything from marine science to the technology behind modern aquaculture.
“For many of our students, this event was a real eye-opener to the diversity of the salmon sector.”
Suzanne Thomson, DYW co-ordinator for Campbeltown, Islay and Tarbert, said: “Many local aquaculture employers offer modern and graduate apprenticeships so our young people can earn while they learn without having to leave the area full-time to go to university which in turn helps retain the population whilst building the local economy.”
With many roles based in small coastal towns and island communities, the sector helps keep young people in the area, offering skilled employment without the need to move away permanently for work.
Ready to dive in?
Scottish salmon exports hit £828 million in 2025 and it retained its position as the UK’s most popular fish, with retail sales reaching £1.5 billion last year.
The sector continues to recruit at all levels, including apprenticeships, trainee positions and senior roles. For the next generation of west coast talent, the message is clear: you can build a skilled, well-paid career right here on your doorstep.
A sea of opportunity for the next generation Scotland’s salmon sector is thriving and offers real opportunity for young people growing up on the west coast, with a wide range of rewarding, well-paid careers available close to home.
For more information on Scotland’s salmon industry, visit www.salmonscotland.co.uk
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.