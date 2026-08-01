Jasper explained: “As in Incubus, forensic experts Dr John Franklin and his fiancée, Dr Amanda Wynne-Connolly, are co-directors of their own laboratory.

He has now returned with the second book of his Forensic Lab series, Necromania.

Retired forensic scientist Jasper Hawk, described as one of the most authoritative authors on forensic crime detection, released his first book Incubus to critical acclaim last year.

“Soon after a move to larger premises, in Necromania they provide the forensic expertise in the search for a horrific serial killer who targets young women, discards their dismembered bodies, and leaves no clues behind."

Perfectly paced with mounting tension, unexpected twists and compelling characterisation, Necromania is a thrilling page-turner.

And it even comes with its own glossary to explain some of the methodology used within the laboratory to help with the investigation.

During a distinguished career Jasper used his expertise in collaboration with his colleagues to help solve countless real crimes.

Jasper has also published many academic papers as well as contributing non-scientific articles to popular periodicals.

By combining his crime-solving knowledge and his passion for literature a new career as a thriller writer has taken off.

He added: “The idea for my first book came from my professional experience, a fervid imagination and a feeling for the genre garnered from years of reading.

“I aimed for a plot that swung from gritty to upbeat with some light-hearted digressions.

“I tried the unpublished manuscript on a dozen readers who were ordered to be totally honest.

“The unanimous reaction was positive and provided many useful comments and criticisms, most of which I incorporated into the text.