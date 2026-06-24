Ardfern’s Craignish Village Hall celebrates activism, resistance and community with a packed day-long event this Saturday, June 27.
Inspired by the efforts of ordinary and extraordinary people, there will be a mix of films, talks, information stalls, a clothes swap, a plant swap, a musical instruments library, a reading space, letter writing and protest craft activities, teas and coffees and lots more.
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