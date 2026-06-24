The first one screens at noon and is a moving short film called Between Us by a Persian filmmaker, Maryam Haddadi. The second film screens at 1pm and is called From Ground Zero. It is an anthology of 22 powerful and beautiful short films by Palestinian filmmakers. This film will be followed by a discussion.

"We are a group of documentary enthusiasts so we have hung the day on three remarkable films," said Clare McNiven who is one of those behind the event.

Organisers are inviting people to come and spend the whole day with them, enjoying soup for lunch, or just drop in and out to catch the things that interest them the most.

The day will get off to a start at 11am with a talk by Ben Ó Ceallaigh about revitalising Gaelic language and it will end with shared music and dancing.

Inspired by the efforts of ordinary and extraordinary people, there will be a mix of films, talks, information stalls, a clothes swap, a plant swap, a musical instruments library, a reading space, letter writing and protest craft activities, teas and coffees and lots more.

From Ground Zero - an anthology of 22 powerful and beautiful short films by Palestinian filmmakers.

From Ground Zero - an anthology of 22 powerful and beautiful short films by Palestinian filmmakers.

Everyone to Kenmure Street, one of the three documentaries to be shown in Ardfern this Saturday as part of a special community celebration day.

Everyone to Kenmure Street, one of the three documentaries to be shown in Ardfern this Saturday as part of a special community celebration day.

The third film, screened at 4.20pm is the award winning film Everybody to Kenmure Street by Felipe Bustos Sierra. It tells the story of one day in 2021 when a Glasgow community rushed to Kenmure Street to stop the deportation of their neighbours.

"Even if you don’t like films there will be lots to keep you inspired. We are being joined from 11am to 3pm by some wonderful local people on our information stalls who are happy to talk about all things from the restoration of marine habitats to anti-nuclear demonstrations.

"We would love you to join us for a community meal straight after the Kenmure Street film. A time to come together in friendship. Please bring along a plant based Middle Eastern style dish to share.

"Then stay with us to listen to a little ceilidh with singing and music. And then, let’s dance to some top tracks from our guest DJ.

Why are we doing this? - because we love you, love films, love people of action … and want to raise money for MAP ( Medical Aid for Palestine). So please consider bringing money to donate or buy a raffle ticket on the day to be drawn after the meal.

"It’s going to be a brilliant day at Craignish Village Hall and we hope you will be there with us," said Clare.