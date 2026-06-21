A lack of spring warmth did not stop photographer Aileen Gillies from getting out and about in Argyll, taking in May’s spring colours.
Aileen, who took up photography during Cold lockdown and now sells her very popular calendars online and at craft fairs and shows around the area, raising funds for charity in the process.
To date she has raised over £20,000 for the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital and Integrated Care Centre in memory of her mum, Marion Gillies, who was cared for by the staff and nurses at the unit.
The calendar girl’s 2027 calendar sales will be going to a different charity this year - one that has helped parents of sick children in hospital in Glasgow -Crossbasket House, part of the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.
Visit www.facebook.com/calendargirlaileengillies or www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk to find out more about her work and which fairs and gala days she will be at to pick up one of her stunning calendars.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.