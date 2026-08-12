Visitors can watch artists at work in their own spaces or talk to them about their process, inspiration and practices at the well-established event, which has been providing an insight into the artistic world of the island since 2012.

From Friday August 14 until Monday August 17, 44 painters, ceramicists, sculptors, wood workers, glass workers, photographers, crafters, jewellers and textile artists will be showcasing their work and studios, and will be available to talk to potential buyers and interested visitors.

Tim Pomeroy, sculptor, and one of the organising artists, said the event is: “A unique opportunity to visit the place where the creative magic takes place.

He continued: “The event propels visitors, not just from studio to studio, but through the beautiful and arresting Arran landscape - inspiration past and present to so many artists.

“It offers the opportunity to talk to the makers individually to perhaps discover more about where there ideas and inspirations come from.

“Furthermore, a visitor can get insights into why particular materials are combined, how they are applied and work together: how the hands that wrought the work combine with the mind that conceives it.

“AOS organisers encourage visitors to engage with the artists and craftspeople”, added Tim.

“The tagline for the weekend event is: Visit us to buy, to commission, out of curiosity, or just to enjoy the craic.”

Arran Open Studios brochures, which provide a road map of the venues and events, are available to pick up at the studios or online at www.arranopenstudios.org