Campbeltown Library will host two free cultural events later this month, offering the chance to see works from the Argyll Collection and meet Edinburgh author David Munro.
A selection of paintings from the Argyll Collection will go on display on Wednesday, September 23, followed the next evening by a question and answer session with Mr Munro, author of the Adventures In Time novels.
The Argyll Collection event, from 2pm to 4pm, will give visitors a rare opportunity to see works from the collection and learn more about its history and significance to Argyll and Bute.
Curator Rosalyn McKenna and researcher Kirsty MacNab will discuss the artworks, with a short introductory talk followed by a chance to take a closer look and ask questions.
The event is part of a September tour taking works from the collection to community venues across Argyll and Bute.
Artists featured include Joan Eardley, Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Leon Morrocco, Sir Robin Philipson, David Donaldson and John Byrne.
The tour is part of RSA200, the Royal Scottish Academy’s bicentenary celebrations, and is being delivered by the Culture, Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS), with support from partner organisations and local funders.
The Campbeltown event is free, with no booking required.
The following day, Thursday, September 24, the library will welcome Mr Munro from Edinburgh for a meet-the-author event.
Mr Munro’s Adventures In Time series combines science fiction, historical fiction and mystery, weaving time travel and Scottish themes into stories spanning different eras.
While each novel has a stand-alone storyline, the books are subtly interconnected, with characters from earlier instalments appearing later in the series.
Mr Munro was born in the north of Edinburgh before moving to the city’s Royal Mile, although his family originally came from Ardrishaig.
His career has taken him to Aberdeen and Glasgow, and he attained Chartered Marketer status before turning his creative interests to writing.
Mr Munro will take part in a question and answer session from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. He is giving his time free of charge and the event is free to attend, although tickets should be booked in advance by emailing campbeltownlibrary@liveargyll.co.uk or calling Campbeltown Library on 01586 555435.
Those attending are asked to arrive around 10 minutes early.
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