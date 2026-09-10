A selection of paintings from the Argyll Collection will go on display on Wednesday, September 23, followed the next evening by a question and answer session with Mr Munro, author of the Adventures In Time novels.

The Argyll Collection event, from 2pm to 4pm, will give visitors a rare opportunity to see works from the collection and learn more about its history and significance to Argyll and Bute.

Curator Rosalyn McKenna and researcher Kirsty MacNab will discuss the artworks, with a short introductory talk followed by a chance to take a closer look and ask questions.