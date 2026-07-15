Campbeltown’s artistic talent took centre stage at the weekend as the inaugural Town Hall Art Collective exhibition attracted strong public support and raised thousands of pounds for two local causes.
Held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Campbeltown Town Hall, the exhibition featured more than 200 works by 46 local artists, with an artists’ market also taking place downstairs.
Friday evening saw artists, their families and invited guests gather for a preview of the exhibition, joined by local councillors and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the night, organiser Eilidh Anderson thanked everyone involved in bringing the event together, including the artists, volunteers and local businesses whose support helped make it possible.
The exhibition then opened to the public over the weekend, with organisers pleased by the strong turnout.
In total, 42 pieces of artwork were sold and the event has so far raised £4,700 for Campbeltown Town Hall and the Robert Black Memorial Helipad, with further donations still to be received.
Prizes were awarded for the best original artwork and photography, judged by Campbeltown Grammar School art teacher Luke Pilkington and Kintyre-born artist Catriona Reid, both graduates of Glasgow School of Art.
Aileen MacLennan won the art prize for her piece ‘The Quiet Return’, while Sarah Morton took the photography award for ‘Beach Huts at Bellochantuy’.
Speaking after judging the exhibition, Ms Reid described it as “one of the finest exhibitions in Scotland”.
She added: “There was such an amazing range and depth of talent on display and it was so beautifully curated.
“The standard of work was incredibly high, and I was reminded of just how much talent, creativity and passion there is within our artistic community.”
Organisers said feedback from visitors and exhibitors had been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing the hope that the Town Hall Art Collective will become an annual event.
The winners of the youth competition had not been announced when the Courier went to press and will be reported in next week’s edition.
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