Held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Campbeltown Town Hall, the exhibition featured more than 200 works by 46 local artists, with an artists’ market also taking place downstairs.

Friday evening saw artists, their families and invited guests gather for a preview of the exhibition, joined by local councillors and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the night, organiser Eilidh Anderson thanked everyone involved in bringing the event together, including the artists, volunteers and local businesses whose support helped make it possible.