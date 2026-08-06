Highland Cinema is more than just a place to enjoy the latest films. From internationally acclaimed concert broadcasts and captivating art documentaries to live comedy, music performances and unique one-night-only experiences, there’s something to appeal to every interest. Whether you’re visiting Fort William or are a local looking for a memorable evening out and events in Fort William, Highland Cinema’s diverse events calendar brings world-class entertainment to the heart of the Highlands.

David Hockney At The Royal Academy Of Arts

Sunday 30th August, 5pm. Highland Cinema, Fort William. Widely considered Britain’s most popular artist, David Hockney was a global sensation, with exhibitions in London, New York, Paris and beyond, attracting millions of visitors worldwide over nine decades of bold artistic expression. Following his sad passing on 11th June 2026, this special showing of David Hockney At The Royal Academy Of Arts features intimate and in-depth interviews with Hockney, focusing on two of his blockbuster exhibitions held in 2012 and 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art in London. Director Phil Grabsky secured privileged access to craft this cinematic celebration of a 21st century master of creativity. Tickets: tickets.highlandcinema.co.uk

David Hockney At The Royal Academy of Arts, Sunday 30th August, 5pm, Highland Cinema

An Evening of Clairvoyance with David Holt, Sunday 30th August, 7.30pm, Highland Cinema

An Evening of Clairvoyance with David Holt

Sunday 30th August, 7:30pm. Highland Cinema, Fort William. A special evening of Clairvoyance with Esoteric Spirit Medium, David Holt. David is renowned for giving exact names, dates and details that could only be known to those who now reside on the other side, delivering mind blowing evidence of life after death. His international best-selling book ’Are You Ready To Believe?’ changed the way people view the concept of life after death and has challenged the opinions of both sceptics and believers alike. With no two evenings ever the same, join David for a unique ’More Than A Medium’ supernatural experience at Highland Cinema! This event will start promptly at 7:30pm and includes a short interval. Tickets: tickets.highlandcinema.co.uk The Big Bike Film Night 2026 Thursday 8th October, 7pm. Highland Cinema, Fort William. The Big Bike Film Night is on a mission - bringing the best short cycling films from around the world together for you on the big screen! Back for 2026, The Big Bike Film Night showcases 2.5 hours of mesmerising bike films that have everything a cycle-centric audience could want – action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration. The evening is unashamedly and utterly, utterly, utterly designed and devised to delight the two-wheel devotee! The 2026 treasure chest of films includes a dazzling mountain bike ride in Norway; an inspiring film that captures the wettest, most miserable riding conditions imaginable; a father and son’s bike riding journey together; an immersive film that follows riders on Ireland’s iconic ‘TransAtlantic Way’; a film that delves into the world of fat bikes; a tantalising look into a road cyclist’s life; a compelling story about perseverance; an uplifting story of an adventure activist attempting to break the 24-hour Guinness World Record in downhill mountain biking; and crowning the night off… a charming, funny, heartfelt underdog tale set on the slopes of the punishing Mont Ventoux, Southern France – ALL in the mix! These short films are a great reminder of why we love to ride our bike; with stories that captivate us, stories that make us think, and most importantly of all – inspiring us to get out and ride. All celebrate the fun, adventure, and joy that cycling enables. All tickets are £15/adult, £10/child regardless of where you sit, so get in quick to get the best seats! Please arrive in plenty time, as the show will begin on schedule at 7pm. The evening includes a 10 minute interval midway. PREVIOUS ATTENDEE’S COMMENTS:

“One of the most inspiring events of the year"

“The Big Bike Film Night is always a wonderful, eclectic, wacky mix of films and I love it!”

“If you haven’t experienced the cinematic excellence of The Big Bike Film Night – then YOU MUST!!!” So... listen to the voice inside you; it’s telling you to go. Grab your mates, GO ON… grab your bike and come along for the ride! Tickets: tickets.highlandcinema.co.uk

The Big Bike Night Film 2026, Thursday 8th October, 7pm, Highland Cinema

The Phantom of the Opera, with Live Score, Wednesday 14th October, 7.45pm, Highland Cinema

The Phantom of the Opera, with Live Score

Wednesday 14th October, 7:45pm. Highland Cinema, Fort William. The Phantom Of The Opera (1925) with live score written and performed by Andrew Wasylyk & Tommy Perman. To celebrate Halloween season, we’re very excited to be screening one of the earliest horror masterpieces, 1925’s The Phantom of the Opera, with a unique new score performed live. Directed by Rupert Julian and starring Lon Chaney, this first ever film adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel ranks among the greatest horror films of the silent era. Filled with opulent costumes, extravagant sets and hundreds of extras, the film made some dazzling early use of Technicolour. The version that we will be screening is as close to the original, vibrantly coloured silent version as possible. For this very special screening and performance, Scottish composers Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman will perform their haunting and dramatic score live and in person alongside the film. Having released their first collaborative album, ’Ash Grey And The Gull Glides On’ in 2024 to critical acclaim and a Scottish Album Of The Year Award nomination, the pair will come together once more to celebrate this iconic piece of cinema history through their accompanying soundtrack album, ‘House With A Curse’. Expect a score with a present-day approach, navigating opera, neo-classical, acoustic and electronic instruments with elements of sound design. This unique evening of film and music is not to be missed! Tickets: tickets.highlandcinema.co.uk Fred MacAulay - Good Evening!

Sunday 18th October, 7:30pm. Highland Cinema, Fort William. For reasons outwith his control, Fred had to cancel his 2025 Edinburgh Fringe shows and his Autumn Tour - “Fred MacAulay: No podcast - LIVE”. Now, thankfully, due to reasons completely within his control, he is preparing to hit the road in 2026 with the 2025 show repackaged, updated and simply called “GOOD EVENING!” So what happened? Simply put: Fred suffered a freak accident and then an unrelated prostate cancer diagnosis. Is there humour in either of these? In the words of a famous Scotland footballer “Maybes Aye, Maybes Naw”! Now in the fourth decade of his comedy career, Fred still loves being on stage doing what he does best… quite simply, STAND-UP! "At my age it’s sometimes an achievement to be actually STANDING up" jokes Fred, but his appetite for performing is as strong as it was all those years ago when he took a massive sideways step from a career as an accountant and company secretary into the world of entertainment. A career which has taken him all over the world (apart from South America) (and some other continents) where he has worked in television and radio. But it’s always been and will always be as a stand-up that Fred wants to be remembered. “It’s because of Stand-Up that I’ve been asked to do all the ’celebrity’ things that I’ve done”. Fred might talk about some of those ‘celebrity’ things in his set, but he’s more likely to talk about what’s current – having been a guest on the famous Radio 4 News Quiz show for almost 18 years, he has some previous in this respect! And as a family man he’ll no doubt be talking about the latest stage of that aspect of his life... grandchildren. “I can remember the joy of having our kids just after I’d embarked on my career in comedy… what a great source of material they were! I mean, that wasn’t the main reason for having kids… but I hope the same applies to the grandkids!" Fred will perform two 40 min sets, with a 20 min interval between each. The performance is suitable for 15s and over only. ID may be requested. All seats for this evening of live stand up with Fred MacAulay are priced at £21.50, so get in quick for the best spots! Tickets: tickets.highlandcinema.co.uk

Fred MacAulay - Good Evening! Sunday 18th October, 7.30pm, Highland Cinema

Rich Hall - Chin Music - Thursday 30th October, 8pm, Highland Cinema