BBC Radio 3 presenter Tom Service was joined at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse by local singer and songmaker Mary Ann Kennedy, guitarist Finlay Wells, a small live audience and listeners from around the world as he broadcast live from 10am - 12 noon on Saturday September 26.
The two hour show was part of a full day of a unique live journey around Britain’s coastline to celebrate the lights that have kept our shores safe for generations.
Where the Light Sings visited six lighthouses around the UK coast for a series of live broadcasts in some of the most wild and remote locations in the country, bringing music and stories inspired by these iconic sites.
As well as live music performed from the lantern room of the lighthouse and the outside looking across the wild waters towards the Hebridean isles of Muck, Rum, Eigg, Coll, Tiree and Skye, presenter Tom also chatted to Siobhan Moran from the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust and Lighthouse tour guide Cormack King.
Sitting on the rocky cliffs on the most westerly point of the UK mainland Ardnamurchan lighthouse has been keeping seafarers safe since 1849.
Initially emitting light from burning whale oil, the lighthouse became fully automated in the 1980s when it was hooked up to the grid and now uses LED lights.
The site is now a popular visitor destination with the panoramic views offering whale - and seabird - watching rather than hunting opportunities!
Ardnamurchan Lighthouse Trust chair Ritchie Dinnes joined the broadcast for the end of the show to share why the Lighthouse remains as important to the community who live in Ardnamurchan as it is to the seafarers it keeps safe.
As a community owned asset the lighthouse is a draw for visitors every year, who flock in their thousands along the single track roads to take the 152 steps to the top, enjoy the onsite cafe and gift shop and take in the spectacular views.
Anyone wishing to listen to the show can do so on BBCiplayer.
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