The two hour show was part of a full day of a unique live journey around Britain’s coastline to celebrate the lights that have kept our shores safe for generations.

Where the Light Sings visited six lighthouses around the UK coast for a series of live broadcasts in some of the most wild and remote locations in the country, bringing music and stories inspired by these iconic sites.

As well as live music performed from the lantern room of the lighthouse and the outside looking across the wild waters towards the Hebridean isles of Muck, Rum, Eigg, Coll, Tiree and Skye, presenter Tom also chatted to Siobhan Moran from the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust and Lighthouse tour guide Cormack King.