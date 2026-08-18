The community fundraiser, hosted by Brodick Improvements Committee, raises funds for village upkeep and maintenance, and usually follows shortly after the Arran Show, Brodick Highland Games and numerous other smaller annual events.

On offer for both locals and visitors were the popular burgers, hot dogs and a pop-up licensed bar. Entertainment for adults included the incredibly popular pétanque games hosted and narrated by Tom Gilmore, and a volleyball competition, won this year by an international team representing Brodick, Italy and New Zealand.