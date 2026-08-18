The annual Brodick beach barbecue, seen by many as a wrap up event that rounds off a busy summer, took place last weekend after being postponed for a week by the weather.
The community fundraiser, hosted by Brodick Improvements Committee, raises funds for village upkeep and maintenance, and usually follows shortly after the Arran Show, Brodick Highland Games and numerous other smaller annual events.
On offer for both locals and visitors were the popular burgers, hot dogs and a pop-up licensed bar. Entertainment for adults included the incredibly popular pétanque games hosted and narrated by Tom Gilmore, and a volleyball competition, won this year by an international team representing Brodick, Italy and New Zealand.
Helping to keep the children entertained was a sandcastle competition, and a whole host of age-appropriate races with liberally awarded prizes for contenders, spectators, and friends. This year also included a popular dogs and owners race that attracted a fair amount of attention and amusing commentary from compère Trevor Helliwell.
The most popular event of all took place at the end of the afternoon when the raffle winners were announced. The raffle, with prizes ranging from “booby” prizes to generous hampers and local hotel vouchers, is the largest raffle on Arran with incredible odds of winning prizes generously donated by local businesses and organisations.
Proceeds from the raffle, food and drink sales all go towards village amenities, including the recently refurbished public toilets, floral displays and the boat jetty among many others.
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